Kelly Clarkson to Pay Brandon Blackstock $200K in Monthly Support

Kelly Clarkson has been requested to pay offended spouse Brandon Blackstock almost $200,000 in month to month spousal and youngster support.

Beginning on April 1, the “Since U Been Gone” vocalist should pay Blackstock $150,000 each month in spousal help and an extra $45,601 each month in kid support to serve their two youngsters, 7-year-old girl River Rose and 5-year-old child Remington, as indicated by authoritative reports got by The Blast.

She’ll likewise need to pay the entirety of Blackstock’s legitimate expenses, which add up to $1.25 million.

The archives additionally express the daytime moderator acquires more than $1.5 million every month in pay.

Moreover, the reports uncover that Blackstock has surrendered his profession as a diversion chief and is seeking after a full-time vocation as a farmer on his Montana property. His future profession plans will incorporate supporting rodeos and working the farm.

The appointed authority’s monetary request comes after “The Voice” mentor mentioned she be announced legitimately single in the midst of her continuous separation from Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson, 39, petitioned for legal separation from Blackstock, 44, in June 2020 following seven years of marriage. She likewise claimed Blackstock acted falsely as her chief, which he’s since denied.

The “Breakaway” songstress was granted essential actual guardianship of their youngsters in November 2020, yet Blackstock has appearance rights at Kelly Clarkson’s home. Their kids can likewise visit him on the Montana farm.

With respect to their regular day to day existences, the children will dwell at Kelly Clarkson’s new $5.5 million Toluca Lake house. She bought the home after at last selling her Hendersonville, Tennessee, chateau for $6.3 million following four years available.

SOURCE : pagesix

