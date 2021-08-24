Kacey Musgraves Has Announced her New Album

Kacey Musgraves has dropped a fresh out of the box new track, reported her new collection, and uncovered there’s a film to go close by it.

Each of the three endeavors goes under the title ‘star-crossed’, with the full-length showing up in a little more than about fourteen days, on tenth September.

Highlighting 15 tracks, it’s depicted in an official statement as being “organized as a cutting edge misfortune in three demonstrations” and “tells a very close to home excursion of grief and mending”.

The film will be delivered around the same time, streaming only on Paramount+ in the US, Latin America, Australia, the Nordics, and Canada. Fans in the UK and different districts will actually want to watch on MTV.

The 50-minute, Bardia Zeinali coordinated piece will highlight any semblance of Schitt’s Creek’s Eugene Levy, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s Victoria Pedretti, Princess Nokia, RuPaul’s Drag Race champ Symone, and jokester Megan Stalter. You can look at a trailer, and the new title track, underneath.

What is Kacey Musgraves most famous song?

Top 10 Kacey Musgraves Songs