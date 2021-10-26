Ann Scott-Kemmis Wins Miss Universe Thailand 2021

Congratulations to Ann Scott-Kemmis who was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2021 and will be the Thai representative at the upcoming Miss Universe 2021.

The 22-year-old Thai-Australian beauty who graduated from the University of Sydney will now represent Thailand in the 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel.

The final competition took place on the eve of October 25th, 2021 (Sunday) at Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden. This year, the pageant was presented under the concept of ‘Power of Passion.’ The announcements were divided into four rounds: Top 30, Top 15, Top 10, and Top 3.

At the end of the competition, Anchilee won first place in the Miss Universe Thailand 2021 contest. The 1st runner-up went to Tharina Botes from Phuket, and the 2nd runner-up went to Nanthiya Suwansawaeng from Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

About Miss Universe Thailand

According to their website, the beauty pageant represents the voices of all women. We act as a platform for them to express their talent, intelligence, and passion to the World. As well as, being a role model for the community. In this difficult time, we want to give people the Beautytainment they deserve as well as hope and inspiration under the theme of Power of Passion.

We use our Platform and our connections to bring in resources to help people in need. This year we have partnered with Food for Fighter, who is an organization that provides necessities such as food, drinks and medicines for the people who are affected by the Pandemic.

