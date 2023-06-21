Zoey 102: Paramount+ Drops Trailer And Announces Premiere Date

(CTN News) – Zoey 102 Brooks is back and still trying to figure out what life and love is all about.

Earlier today, Paramount+ released the official trailer for Zoey 102, a new original movie based on the live-action Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, which is based on the characters of Zoey 101.

This is a story of Pacific Coast Academy alumni returning to Malibu for a wedding that turns out to be a high school reunion to remember.

The Pacific Coast Academy series is back with Jamie Lynn Spears reprising her role as Zoey 102 Brooks, who graduated with the first female class ever admitted to the Pacific Coast Academy.

In the role of Zoey’s best friend Quinn Pensky, Erin Sanders reprises her role from her role as the actress in the film. Sean Flynn returns for his second appearance as Zoey’s on again, off again love interest Chase Matthews in her on again, off again love life.

It has been reported that Matthew Underwood will play Logan Reese; Christopher Massey will play Michael Barret; Abby Wilde will play Stacey Dillsen; and Jack Salvatore will play Mark Del Figgalo.

New cast members for the wedding reunion include Thomas Lennon, who plays Zoey’s boss Kelly Kevyn, Owen Thiele, who plays Archer March, Dean Geyer, who plays Todd, a charismatic actor who plays a role in the show, as well as Audrey Whitby, who plays Lyric, Logan’s younger sister, and Zach Zagoria, who plays Jordan B., Zoey’s boyfriend on a reality dating show.

In the U.S. and Canada, Zoey 102 will be available to stream starting Thursday, July 27, and it will be available the following day in the U.K.

Moreover, the film will also debut in Australia on Tuesday, August 1, as well as in Latin America and Brazil on Friday, August 11, and in Italy, France, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland on Friday, November 17.

In Zoey 102, a script written by Monica Sherer & Madeline Whitby (Betch, Drama Club, All That) is directed by Nancy Hower (Saturdays, So Help Me Todd, QuickDraw). Along with Fisher, Hower, Sherer & Whitby and Alexis Fisher, Spears serves as executive producer for the show.

Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, the co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action, are in charge of the Zoey 102 production at Nickelodeon Studios.

It was in January 2005 that Zoey 101 made its debut on Nickelodeon. A Nickelodeon series created by Dan Schneider was the first series to air on Nickelodeon.

