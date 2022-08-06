Connect with us

Entertainment

In 'Thirteen Lives', Ron Howard Favors Realism Over Drama
Advertisement

Entertainment

The Sandman Is A Dream Come True For Fans And Non-Fans Alike On Netflix

Entertainment

A TikTok Download Guide: How A TikTok Video Download Works

Entertainment

How to Download TikTok Videos? Here are Free, Easiest Ways!

Entertainment News

HBO Max is Starting ‘Fixer Upper’ And Other Magnolia Network Shows in September

Entertainment

Lightyear (2022) - Watch It 'Free' Now On Disney+

Entertainment News

New Pokemon, Are Revealed in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet, Along With Terrastallization.

Entertainment

7 Romantic Ullu Web Series to Watch with Your Loved Ones

Entertainment Hollywood News

Nichelle Nichols Died At 89, A Trailblazing 'Star Trek' Actress

Entertainment

'Honor Society' Is A Sharp And Unexpectedly Dark Comedy About High School

Entertainment News

Ana De Armas Makes Marilyn Monroe Fans Swoon In New Film "Blonde"

Entertainment Hollywood News

'Renaissance' Beyoncé's Seventh Album Releases : What you need to know ?

Entertainment

Will Smith Breaks Silence On Oscars Slapgate, Says 'Chris I Apologize To You'

Entertainment Hollywood News

Shakira Is Facing An 8-Year Prison Sentence In A Case Regarding Unpaid Taxes In Spain

Entertainment Hollywood News

Norman Lear Will Be Celebrate His 100th Birthday with His Fans

Entertainment Hollywood News

Emmett Till: The Heartbreaking Story Drops In Trailer

Entertainment News

Joni Mitchell Performs After a Long Time

Entertainment

Best Netflix Tips, Tricks, and Hacks for 2023

Entertainment

Daredevil Born Again: Details of Release Date, Cast, And Storyline

Entertainment

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Reveals Marvel's War With Namor

Entertainment

In ‘Thirteen Lives’, Ron Howard Favors Realism Over Drama

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

22 mins ago

on

Thirteen Lives

(CTN News) – ‘Thirteen Lives’ is inspired by the true story of how a group of individuals collaborated to rescue 12 junior football players and their coach from an 18-day flooded cave during an unlikely rescue attempt.

Their odds were stacked against them, the conditions were brutal, and their chances of success were slim. The motion picture beautifully illustrates the incredible story during its two hours and 27 minutes.

Story of Thirteen Lives:

A Beautiful Mind, Hillbilly Elegy, Solo: A Star Story, The Da Vinci Code, and A Beautiful Mind are some of the films he has directed. A stellar cast of actors stars in Thirteen Lives, including Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, and Tom Bateman.

With a coveted Certified Fresh designation on Rotten Tomatoes and generally favorable reviews on Metacritic, the feature film has already attracted critical acclaim.

What about Netflix subscribers? Can they watch this incredible true story unfold on the platform?

Does Netflix have Thirteen Lives?

While fans might be able to dig deep into the depths of the streaming service’s stacked catalog of content in order to find the Ron Howard-directed film, they will not be able to find it.

There is no way that anybody can find Thirteen Lives on Netflix, no matter how hard they search, because it isn’t one of the many options ready to stream at the moment, and it doesn’t seem likely that this will change since it is a movie from Amazon Studios.

Streaming powerhouse Netflix is a great place to find films that take their inspiration from actual events. Currently, Netflix has a number of movies based on real-life events, including Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy, The Trial of the Chicago 7, tick, tick… Boom!!! As well as Mank and The Irishman.

Thirteen Lives can be viewed here

Starting August 5, 2022, Thirteen Lives will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime.

People Also Read:

Will Smith Breaks Silence On Oscars Slapgate, Says ‘Chris I Apologize To You’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Reveals Marvel’s War With Namor
Thor Love and Thunder Box Office Collection Day 1
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply