In ‘Thirteen Lives’, Ron Howard Favors Realism Over Drama

(CTN News) – ‘Thirteen Lives’ is inspired by the true story of how a group of individuals collaborated to rescue 12 junior football players and their coach from an 18-day flooded cave during an unlikely rescue attempt.

Their odds were stacked against them, the conditions were brutal, and their chances of success were slim. The motion picture beautifully illustrates the incredible story during its two hours and 27 minutes.

Story of Thirteen Lives:

A Beautiful Mind, Hillbilly Elegy, Solo: A Star Story, The Da Vinci Code, and A Beautiful Mind are some of the films he has directed. A stellar cast of actors stars in Thirteen Lives, including Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, and Tom Bateman.

With a coveted Certified Fresh designation on Rotten Tomatoes and generally favorable reviews on Metacritic, the feature film has already attracted critical acclaim.

What about Netflix subscribers? Can they watch this incredible true story unfold on the platform?

Does Netflix have Thirteen Lives?

While fans might be able to dig deep into the depths of the streaming service’s stacked catalog of content in order to find the Ron Howard-directed film, they will not be able to find it.

There is no way that anybody can find Thirteen Lives on Netflix, no matter how hard they search, because it isn’t one of the many options ready to stream at the moment, and it doesn’t seem likely that this will change since it is a movie from Amazon Studios.

Streaming powerhouse Netflix is a great place to find films that take their inspiration from actual events. Currently, Netflix has a number of movies based on real-life events, including Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy, The Trial of the Chicago 7, tick, tick… Boom!!! As well as Mank and The Irishman.

Thirteen Lives can be viewed here

Starting August 5, 2022, Thirteen Lives will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime.

