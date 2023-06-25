Double Homicide Shakes Braintree Community as Two Victims Fatally Shot

(CTN News) – Tragedy struck the community of Braintree as two individuals were shot dead outside a residence, one of whom was identified as a 16-year-old Braintree High School student, according to local authorities.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey confirmed the identities of the victims as Jahzier Porter, 16, residing at 10 Alfred Road, and Jayden Santos-Andrade, 20, from Dorchester.

Investigation Underway by Braintree and Massachusetts State Police

The Braintree Police Department and Massachusetts State Police have launched a joint investigation into the incident on Alfred Road, treating it as a double homicide.

Despite the ongoing investigation, law enforcement officials assured the public that there was no immediate threat to their safety. Multiple reports of gunshots were made to emergency services around 1:30 am, prompting a swift response from Braintree police.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered two individuals shot inside a parked vehicle while a third person remained unharmed. Tragically, both victims succumbed to injuries after being transported to South Shore Hospital.

Public Safety Assured as Authorities Probe the Double Homicide

In light of the devastating event, grief counselors will be available at Braintree High School throughout the week to support students. Officials announced this during a press conference held at the scene on Sunday morning.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information or video footage related to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Individuals can contact the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit at 781-830-4990 or the Braintree Police Detective Division at 781-794-8620.

This heartbreaking incident has deeply affected the Braintree community, and losing a young student has left many in shock and mourning.

The collaborative efforts of law enforcement aim to uncover the truth behind this senseless act of violence, offering solace and justice to grieving families and the community.

