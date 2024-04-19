Connect with us

Crime

Bangkok Police Arrest French Woman For Conspiracy and Extortion
Advertisement

Crime

Indian Man Arrested After Woman Found Murdered in Bangkok Luxury Hotel

Crime

Police Nab Canadian and Russian for Working Illegally in Southern Thailand

Crime

Officials Seize Over 12,000 Vape Pens from Shops Near Public Schools

News Crime Southern Thailand

Phuket Court Sentences Russians to 2 Years in Jail for Extortion

News Crime Southern Thailand

Murder Trial Begins for Spanish Actor's Son in Koh Samui Thailand

Crime

Scammers Caught Using StingRay Phone Tracker to Scam Shoppers

Crime

Police Arrest Youth Gang Seizing Drugs and Firearms

Crime News News Asia

Police Arrest 272 People Sharing Child Abuse Materials on Social Media

Crime News

Police Take Down Illegal Gambling Sites With $1.3 Million in Circulation

Crime

Thailand's Immigration Intensifies its Crackdown on Foreigners Working Illegally

Crime

Thai Police have Cracked down on a Major illegal Casino Network

Crime Politics

Thai Deputy Police Chief Released on Bailed Over Online Gambling Charges

Crime

Police Seize 110Kg of Crystal Meth in Hotel Car Park

Crime

Special Task Force in Phuket Files 400 Criminal Complaints Against Foreigners

Crime

Police Raid Bogus Companies Processing Visa Applications

Crime News

Police Bust 70 Year-Old Man With 22Kg of Heroin Hidden in Sunscreen Boxes

Crime

Daughter Jailed for 12 Years for Stealing $650,000 From Elderly Mother

Crime

Thailand's Deputy National Police Chief Answers to Money Laundering Charges

Crime News Politics Regional News

Thailand's National Police Chief Accused of Money Laundering

Crime

Bangkok Police Arrest French Woman For Conspiracy and Extortion

Avatar of CTN News

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Bangkok Police Arrest French Woman
Police Detain French Woman: Police Photo

Police have arrested a French woman at a Bangkok hotel on suspicion of masterminding a conspiracy to kidnap the daughter of a well-known entrepreneur in exchange for a 200-million baht ransom.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) seized Ms. Sandra Christina Marie Diersten, 45, at a hotel in the Silom neighborhood of the Bang Rak district of Bangkok around 10 p.m. Thursday.

On April 5, the Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against her on allegations of illegal assembly.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, an Metropolitan Police Bureau investigating commander, stated on Friday that the arrest came after a well-known businesswoman filed a complaint with officers at Thong Lor police station in Bangkok.

According to the complaint, a group of foreign nationals planned to kidnap her seven-year-old daughter for a ransom of 200 million baht. The idea came to light after one of the suspected gang members changed his mind and informed the businesswoman.

Bangkok Police subsequently conducted an investigation, which resulted in the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of Ms Diersten, the suspected gang leader.

On Thursday, Pol Maj Gen Theeradet escorted police detectives to Ms Diersten’s location. Detectives discovered that she was staying at a hotel in Silom with a Lebanese man, which led to her detention.

During interrogation, Ms. Diersten denied all charges. She told the arresting team that she was a businesswoman who had been misled into investing with an Australian man who happened to be the wealthy Thai businesswoman’s spouse.

According to the suspect, she had deposited approximately 185 million baht with the Australian, who allegedly cheated her. Ms Diersten alleged that in order to avoid repaying his debts, the Australian filed a police complaint falsely accusing her of attempting to steal his daughter.

Bangkok Police Arrest French Woman

Police Detain French Woman: Police Photo

She told the cops that she didn’t notify her arrival into Thailand due to safety concerns. The suspect said that she met the Lebanese male in Dubai before they stayed together at the hotel. The woman was led to Thong Lor station in Bangkok.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet stated that police were not satisfied by her statements and that they had gathered substantial evidence against her.

Meanwhile, a British man was detained by Tourist Police while begging in front of a convenience shop in the popular tourist resort of Koh Phangan.

On Wednesday evening, tourist police inspector Pol Lt Col Winit Boonchit ordered officials on the southern island to detain 47-year-old Nicholas Hartas outside a 7-Eleven store in Pantip Market.

On April 10, 2024, the Koh Samui Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for him on allegations of methamphetamine possession and visa overstay.

During the arrest, the Briton sat in front of the business, wearing only black shorts and carrying a piece of paper with the message: “If you can, please! “Money for food.” He was transported to the Koh Phangan Police Station to face charges.

Police Arrest Youth Gang Seizing Drugs and Firearms

Police Arrest Youth Gang Seizing Drugs and Firearms
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies