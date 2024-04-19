Bangkok Police Arrest French Woman For Conspiracy and Extortion

Police have arrested a French woman at a Bangkok hotel on suspicion of masterminding a conspiracy to kidnap the daughter of a well-known entrepreneur in exchange for a 200-million baht ransom.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) seized Ms. Sandra Christina Marie Diersten, 45, at a hotel in the Silom neighborhood of the Bang Rak district of Bangkok around 10 p.m. Thursday.

On April 5, the Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against her on allegations of illegal assembly.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, an Metropolitan Police Bureau investigating commander, stated on Friday that the arrest came after a well-known businesswoman filed a complaint with officers at Thong Lor police station in Bangkok.

According to the complaint, a group of foreign nationals planned to kidnap her seven-year-old daughter for a ransom of 200 million baht. The idea came to light after one of the suspected gang members changed his mind and informed the businesswoman.

Bangkok Police subsequently conducted an investigation, which resulted in the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of Ms Diersten, the suspected gang leader.

On Thursday, Pol Maj Gen Theeradet escorted police detectives to Ms Diersten’s location. Detectives discovered that she was staying at a hotel in Silom with a Lebanese man, which led to her detention.

During interrogation, Ms. Diersten denied all charges. She told the arresting team that she was a businesswoman who had been misled into investing with an Australian man who happened to be the wealthy Thai businesswoman’s spouse.

According to the suspect, she had deposited approximately 185 million baht with the Australian, who allegedly cheated her. Ms Diersten alleged that in order to avoid repaying his debts, the Australian filed a police complaint falsely accusing her of attempting to steal his daughter.

She told the cops that she didn’t notify her arrival into Thailand due to safety concerns. The suspect said that she met the Lebanese male in Dubai before they stayed together at the hotel. The woman was led to Thong Lor station in Bangkok.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet stated that police were not satisfied by her statements and that they had gathered substantial evidence against her.

Meanwhile, a British man was detained by Tourist Police while begging in front of a convenience shop in the popular tourist resort of Koh Phangan.

On Wednesday evening, tourist police inspector Pol Lt Col Winit Boonchit ordered officials on the southern island to detain 47-year-old Nicholas Hartas outside a 7-Eleven store in Pantip Market.

On April 10, 2024, the Koh Samui Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for him on allegations of methamphetamine possession and visa overstay.

During the arrest, the Briton sat in front of the business, wearing only black shorts and carrying a piece of paper with the message: “If you can, please! “Money for food.” He was transported to the Koh Phangan Police Station to face charges.