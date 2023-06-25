Pakistan To Receive Sporadic Pre-Monsoon Rainfall From June 25 To 30

(CTN NEWS) – Pre-monsoon showers were predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) for the nation beginning today, June 25, when the current heatwave is expected to end.

Pre-monsoon showers with dust thunderstorms are anticipated in upper and central portions from June 25 to 30, with sporadic breaks, the Met Office warned the authorities concerned.

According to the PMD, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are entering the country’s upper and central regions, and on June 25 a westerly wave is predicted to arrive in those regions.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi

Expected Rainfall

“Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, from June 26 to 29, while in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana on June 27 to 28,” it added.

Impacts On Low-lying Areas In Pakistan

On June 26 and 27, according to the Met Office, there might be urban floods in the low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore, as well as landslides in the prone regions of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On June 27, flash floods could occur in Dera Ghazi Khan’s hill torrents and nearby areas of north-east Balochistan due to heavy rain.

According to the alert, “the general public is advised to stay at safe places during dust thunderstorms and heavy showers.”

“During dust thunderstorms/wind-thunderstorm and heavy falls the loose structure like electric poles, solar panels, etc. may damage,” the advisory said.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period,” it continued.

