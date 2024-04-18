Connect with us

Indian Man Arrested After Woman Found Murdered in Bangkok Luxury Hotel

Indian Man Arrested Bangkok
Indian Man Arrested Bangkok: Photo Khaosod News

A 32-year-old Indian man has been detained in Western Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province after allegedly stabbing a 51-year-old woman 31 times at a Bangkok hotel on Tuesday night.

The man and the victim had been staying at a five-story hotel on Soi Wutthakat 14 Road in Bangkok’s Thon Buri area since April 7, according to Khaosod News. The woman usually stayed during the day and then left at night. She has a twenty-year-old son.

Around noon on Tuesday, a hotel employee reported hearing loud quarreling in their second-floor room. The staffer called the room phone twice. Each time, it was answered and instantly hung up. Shortly around 1pm, the Indian man walked calmly out of the hotel and sped away on a blue-grey motorcycle registered in Nakhon Pathom province.

Bangkok Police were then summoned to the room. They discovered the Thai woman, Ms. Sukanya Disayabut, dead with 31 stab wounds. The room also had a blood-stained 30-centimetre knife on the floor.

On Tuesday night, police detained the suspect, Rajman Yabav, in Tha Maka district of Kanchanaburi border province. He was in Makarak Hospital receiving treatment for a major knife wound on his right arm.

Mr Yabav reportedly confessed to the murder and said authorities he did it out of rage. Bangkok Police were waiting for an interpreter so they could question him more thoroughly.

Krung Thon Bridge

Krung Thon Bridge: Image ©CTN News

Man Falls from Bangkok Bridge

A man’s body remains unaccounted for after falling from the Krung Thon Bridge into the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on April 17, prompting an emergency search operation. Bangkok authorities were notified of the event, causing emergency crews to hurry to the scene.

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, prompted a swift response from specialised operations and aquatic rescue teams, who are now scouring the river. Despite their efforts, the man’s location remains unclear.

The Rama199 Radio Center heard the distress call and coordinated emergency responses. The alert was received at 1.22pm, and rescue personnel were on their way to the bridge within minutes.

The situation quickly escalated when the Rama199 Radio Center confirmed that the man was male and that the search was still ongoing.

Rescue personnel were in a race against time because the river’s currents may transport the individual far from the original jump place. Divers and boats were launched, and the team thoroughly searched the waterways.

The Bangkok authorities have yet to provide information regarding the man’s identify or the circumstances surrounding his leap from the bridge.

The tragedy has not only mobilized rescue crews, but has also piqued the interest of spectators and the local community, who are eager for any updates on the man’s wellbeing.
The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

