Police Arrest Youth Gang Seizing Drugs and Firearms

On Monday, Bangkok police arrested members of a teenage gang in Nong Chok district of Bangkok on allegations of attempted murder, assault, and possession and sale of illegal narcotics and firearms.

In a 36-hour operation, Pol Maj Gen Theeradej Thumsuthee, Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police Bureau’s chief investigator, stated that they apprehended six members of the Tang Doen Suea (tigers’ journey) crime organization. He explained that the arrests were part of a campaign against crime and violence in preparation for next week’s Songkran vacation.

The arrested suspects were identified as Nutthawut Traiking, 20, Nawa Ponmeedech, 19, Arak Pandoh, 21, Burapha Raksachon, 20, Parisa Saowarod, 19, and a 15-year-old whose name was not released.

Police also recovered nine illegal firearms and ammunition from a residence on Soi Liab Wari in Nong Chok. Pol Maj Gen Theeradej told a press briefing that the group has a long history of criminal behavior, including robbery, attempted murder, drug dealing, and arms trafficking.

They had been preying on and terrifying local locals for a long time despite many arrest warrants. “They are the number one wanted gangsters in Nong Chok,” he said. Acting on a tip, police discovered two wanted teens at a convenience shop at 3.30 a.m. on Monday.

An automobile with two individuals parked beside the business, and one went inside. Police arrested them because they were certain they were gang members. After interviewing them, police entered the house on Soi Liab Wari in Nong Chok and detained four others.

The suspected gang boss attempted to flee but was hurt when jumping from a wall and was swiftly apprehended. Police recovered nine firearms and ammo discovered in the home. “This gang is a big firearms dealer in the Nong Chok region.

“They’ve sold over 2,000 firearms online,” Pol Maj Gen Theeradej stated. At least 20 customers who bought guns from them were robbed when they went to pick up their items, he added. A police spokeswoman told CTNNews that youth crime is a major concern in Thailand, with a variety of causes contributing to its prevalence.

Poverty, a lack of education, and familial instability all play a role in motivating many young people to engage in criminal activity for survival or a sense of belonging. Another major motivator is gang involvement, which frequently entices problematic kids with promises of power and status.

Furthermore, substance misuse, particularly methamphetamine usage, promotes impulsive and violent conduct among Thai youngsters. A complete approach is required to solve this complicated problem, including addressing socioeconomic inequities, boosting access to education and rehabilitation programs, and building family support systems.

According to a police spokesperson, effective law enforcement and community-based efforts are also critical in discouraging adolescents from engaging in criminal behavior and providing alternative avenues for personal growth and development.