Woman Arrested for Using Fake Licence Plates, 260 Unpaid Toll Charges

Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman for using fraudulent licence plates on her BMW car and for failing to pay toll payments 260 times. Her vehicle was stopped after the Highway Police Division’s warning system recognised it.

Ms. Thanatsupha, 35, was detained on the Kanchanaphisek Eastern Ring Road on Monday evening while travelling to Bang Pa-in in the Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani, according to the Central Investigation Bureau. Her complete name was not revealed.

The black BMW with red Bangkok licence plates was stopped on Kanchanaphisek Road between Thanyaburi and Thab Chang toll gates. The licence plate numbers were thought to be strange. The vehicle passed through an M-Flow gate, which permits drivers to pay the toll later.

A system check revealed that the automobile plates had 260 overdue toll costs totaling approximately 7,000 baht.

During interrogation, Ms Thanatsupha stated that she had only recently received the car. She was looking forward to the auction of auspicious licence plate numbers for the vehicle. In the meantime, she had acquired licence plates for her automobile on Facebook. She stated that she had always paid tolls.

Police first charged him with fabricating or using official documents. She was detained pending judicial proceedings.

Authorities would thoroughly investigate the unpaid tolls involving her car, according to a source, because there were several red licence plates with the same numbers as this BMW.

In Bangkok, there are several toll roads, including expressways and motorways, that connect different parts of the city and the surrounding areas. Toll charges are typically based on the distance traveled on these roads. The toll fees are collected at toll booths located along the roads.

Vehicle Licence plates in Thailand

The vehicle registration plates in Thailand consist of a combination of letters and numbers. The current format, as of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, is as follows:

1. Private vehicles:

– The general format is two Thai letters followed by four Arabic numerals (e.g., AA 1234).

– The letter combinations “กก” (Kor Khor) and “ขข” (Khor Khor) are reserved for government vehicles.

2. Motorcycles:

– Motorcycles have a smaller-sized plate compared to private vehicles.

– The format consists of one Thai letter followed by four Arabic numerals (e.g., A 1234).

3. Temporary registration plates:

– Temporary plates are issued to new vehicles or vehicles undergoing registration processes.

– They typically have a red background with white letters and numbers.

– The format is a Thai letter followed by five Arabic numerals (e.g., ก 12345).

It’s important to note that Thai authorities might have introduced new license plate formats or made changes to the existing ones since my knowledge cutoff in September 2021. Therefore, it’s recommended to refer to updated sources or official Thai government websites for the most recent information.