Toyota And Meezan Bank Collaboration: 10-Day Car Delivery With The New Installment Plan

(CTN NEWS) – Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) and Meezan Bank Limited (MBL) have partnered to introduce a new and exciting installment plan, ensuring swift car delivery within a mere ten working days.

This exclusive offer is applicable only to Toyota Corolla and Yaris models and can be availed by Meezan Bank cardholders at all authorized Toyota dealerships.

The installment plan has been designed to elevate the customer experience, offering a range of benefits.

Enhanced Customer Experience: Exclusive Benefits of the Installment Plan

These include specially discounted monthly rentals, an exclusive takaful rate of 1.4%, a comprehensive Toyota protection plan, and a complimentary 4th-year basic extended warranty.

Moreover, customers will enjoy priority delivery, receiving their cars within ten working days of completing the necessary formalities.

As an added advantage, there is a 50% waiver in processing fees, and for those considering switching from their existing Car Ijarah to a vehicle from the MBL IMC joint campaign, there’s a 50% waiver in early termination charges.

This collaboration between Toyota Indus Motor Company and Meezan Bank Limited aims to provide an enhanced and convenient car ownership experience for valued customers.

Toyota IMC Faces Multiple Production Halts Amid Import Restrictions and Parts Shortage

It’s noteworthy that IMC has faced a series of production halts due to import restrictions and a shortage of parts and stock. This year, the assembly factory has already experienced six closures, including the recent one from July 21 to August 3.

The earlier manufacturing closures occurred on various dates throughout the year, namely June 26–27, June 3–8, May 2-3, February 1–14, and March 24–27, as reported through a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Similar challenges are being encountered by other automobile manufacturers in Pakistan, and some of them are even at the brink of failure.

Despite these difficulties, Toyota IMC remains committed to ensuring customer satisfaction and prompt delivery with their new installment plan.

