A Thunderstorm Warning For England and Wales Warns Of flooding Due to Heavy Rain

(CTN News) – Large portions of the UK have received thunderstorm warnings due to the potential for floods brought on by the heavy rain.

Up to five in the morning on Monday, a yellow weather warning is in effect for much of England and portions of Wales.

According to forecasters, heavy weather might cause floods, endangering both houses and businesses.

“There is a small danger that houses and businesses might be swiftly flooded, with damage to some structures from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail, or high winds,” according to a warning on the Met Office website.

It was also mentioned that there would be travel delays, such as train cancellations and road closures.

According to Met Office meteorologist Rebecca Hudson, the danger is mostly limited to central and southern England.

According to her, the weather alert is practically “triangular-shaped,” extending from East Yorkshire to the Cardiff region, East Devon, London and East Anglia.

According to Ms. Hudson, Sunday night may bring some “heavier rains” before drying up on Monday and perhaps even some bright intervals.

There may be some heavier showers overnight on Sunday into Monday, but these will progressively lessen, and Monday will be much drier with some sunny periods scattered throughout, the meteorologist said.

The Met Office is recommending drivers slow down in thunderstorms and find other routes if roads are flooded, sharing advice from the RAC and National Highways.

