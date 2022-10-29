Pakistan Needs $16.3bn to Recover From the Damage Caused by this Year’s Flash Floods

Floods in Pakistan: According to the “Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA)” study, which the government issued on Friday, Pakistan needs $16.261 billion to make up for the losses and damages it suffered as a result of this year’s flash floods, which left extensive devastation and fatalities across the nation.

According to the research, Pakistan suffered losses From Floods of more than $15.23 billion and damages worth $14.91 billion.

In Pakistan, where there are 220 million people, record-breaking monsoon rains in the south and southwest, followed by glacier melt in the north, caused floods that affected up to 33 million people and killed over 1,700 people while destroying houses crops, bridges, roads, and cattle.

The World Bank estimated last week that Pakistan’s floods had cost $40 billion in damages. The amount is $10 billion greater than the Pakistani government’s initial estimate.

According to the PDNA research, Sindh was the province most severely affected by the flooding, suffering losses of $11.376 billion and damages of $9.068 billion. According to the assessment, the southern province needs $7.86 billion to recover.

In addition, the government needs $2.757 billion for the housing sector, and $4.994 billion for transportation and communications after millions of homes were destroyed by floods.

The PDNA was established to evaluate how the disaster affected the populace, physical assets, and service delivery; to conduct a preliminary assessment of the needs for infrastructure reconstruction and service delivery restoration in the short, medium, and long terms; and to contribute to a resilient recovery and reconstruction strategy and a coordinated national and international effort.

The report’s scope comprised 94 disaster-affected districts as of October 11; the evaluation included 17 sectors organized into four theme groups and a macroeconomic and effect study.

The research warned that the floods will likely hamper Pakistan’s efforts to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

According to the report, an extra 7.6 million people would experience food insecurity, and 8.4 to 9.1 million people would be forced into poverty.

Furthermore, it claimed that 4.3 million people would lose their employment and that 17 million women and children would be more at risk of contracting avoidable illnesses.

