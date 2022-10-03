Connect with us

Bangkok Suffered Heavy Rains and Widespread Flooding On Monday
(CTN News) – Bangkok’s roads were flooded and congested after heavy rain this afternoon (Monday). It rained 104mm and 93mm in Laksi and Bang Na districts, respectively, in the past six hours, while moderate rainfall has occurred elsewhere.

Meteorologists say Lat Krabang, Bang Khun Thian and Prawet districts will get heavy rain overnight.

Many provinces of Thailand have been affected by flooding

Overflows from the swollen Chao Phraya River and heavy rain this afternoon have flooded roads near the Nonthaburi pier, the Interior College and a kindergarten in Nonthaburi province.

Over 300,000 sandbags have been thrown into the river to build a 10-km flood wall to protect Nonthaburi’s economic zone, but many locals doubt it can hold back the river when the water level rises.

Tropical Storm Noru, which earlier tore through the Philippines and Vietnam, swept through parts of the country last week, flooding many areas from seasonal monsoon rains.

From Central Lat Phrao to Kasetsart intersection, FM91 traffic reporting reported long lines of slow-moving cars on Phahonyothin Road outbound. On the Bang Na-Trat highway, there was similar gridlock.

In Ayutthaya province, Governor Niwat Rungsakhon sent an urgent letter to the Royal Irrigation Department today.

asking for the opening of sluice gates to drain water from the swollen Chao Phraya River into water retention areas to ease the hardships of over 27,000 flooded households in ten districts.

Sena district’s Ban Krathum sub-district residents have been under water for about two months, and many have taken temporary shelter along the roadside.

