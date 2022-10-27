Thailand Will Formally Enter Winter On October 29, According to the Meteorological Department

(CTN News) – On Saturday, October 29, Thailand will formally enter winter, according to the Meteorological Department. According to the agency, winter will linger until the end of February 2023, and this year’s temperatures are predicted to be below average.

According to the department, lows in the mountains will be 8 degrees Celsius.

The government warned that Bangkok might see lows of 15 degrees Celsius by the end of the month earlier this month.

But today, the agency predicted that Bangkok would see winter lows of 17 to 19 degrees. The kingdom saw a comfortable 21 degrees as its lowest temperature on average last winter.

In the highlands of northern Thailand, tourists are flocking to experience the cold weather

To experience the freezing weather, tourists have already begun to swarm to the highlands in northern Thailand. Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Lampang provinces might see a “sea of mist” when the weather changes.

Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon mountain is a well-liked winter vacation spot for both Thai and international visitors.

The department said they would conduct a news conference on Friday to discuss the impending winter.

This year’s winner will be eagerly anticipated following a disastrous monsoon season across Thailand. Winter will offer flood-affected areas a chance to heal and farmers to return to the fields after months of severe rain and flash floods.

Low levels of air pollution are a perk of the wet season. However, as winter approaches, levels of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 air pollution in the capital have already risen to harmful levels. Heavy rains often wash the dust out of the air.

Winter in Thailand coincides with the country’s “High Season” for tourism, providing travellers seeking to escape the icy winters of the West with a warm but not oppressive respite.

Given Thailand’s legalization of cannabis, extended visa exemption on arrival stays of up to 45 days, and total elimination of Covid-19 related entry criteria and limitations, tourists, are likely to pour into the country this winter.

