Connect with us

Weather

Thailand Will Formally Enter Winter On October 29, According to the Meteorological Department
Advertisement

Weather

A Thunderstorm Warning For England and Wales Warns Of flooding Due to Heavy Rain

Weather

In Seattle Air Quality Was The Worst For The Second Day In A Row

Weather

A UK Weather Forecast Indicates Torrential Rain, Gusting Winds, And Snow

News Weather

Bangkok Suffered Heavy Rains and Widespread Flooding On Monday

Weather

Hurricane Lan's Track Shifts South To Sarasota, But Impacts Are Felt Across All Of Florida

Weather

Tropical Storm Noru is About to Hit Thailand’s North-East this Thursday

Trending News Weather

A Tropical Storm Is Heading Toward Florida And May Soon Become A Hurricane

Trending News Weather

Dallas Weather, Flood Hits Dallas Area; Cars Float On Water-Filled Streets

News Weather

Las Vegas's Strip, Casinos, And Airport Are Flooded By Monsoon Storm

News Weather

Bangkok And Suburbs Flood Warnings For Chao Phraya Riverside Residents

Weather

Earthquake In Northern Philippines On Wednesday

Weather

Saint Louis Declares A State of Emergency After Record Rains

Weather

Bangkok May Face Worse Flooding In September And October, Experts Warns

Weather

Tornado Kills 1 In Eastern China As Country Faces High Temps

Weather

Bangkok Experienced Record Rainfall On Wednesday Night

News Weather

Thai Meteorological Department Warns Of Heavy Rain Until This Weekend

Weather

UK Hit By ‘Huge Cluster’ Of Thunderstorms: MET Asks People To Stay Indoors

Weather

Tornado Watch and Flood Watch for Arlington

Weather

Live Weather Updates as May Snow Moves into Colorado

Weather

Thailand Will Formally Enter Winter On October 29, According to the Meteorological Department

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Thailand Will Formally Enter Winter On October 29, According to the Meteorological Department

(CTN News) – On Saturday, October 29, Thailand will formally enter winter, according to the Meteorological Department. According to the agency, winter will linger until the end of February 2023, and this year’s temperatures are predicted to be below average.

According to the department, lows in the mountains will be 8 degrees Celsius.

The government warned that Bangkok might see lows of 15 degrees Celsius by the end of the month earlier this month.

But today, the agency predicted that Bangkok would see winter lows of 17 to 19 degrees. The kingdom saw a comfortable 21 degrees as its lowest temperature on average last winter.

In the highlands of northern Thailand, tourists are flocking to experience the cold weather

To experience the freezing weather, tourists have already begun to swarm to the highlands in northern Thailand. Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Lampang provinces might see a “sea of mist” when the weather changes.

Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon mountain is a well-liked winter vacation spot for both Thai and international visitors.

The department said they would conduct a news conference on Friday to discuss the impending winter.

This year’s winner will be eagerly anticipated following a disastrous monsoon season across Thailand. Winter will offer flood-affected areas a chance to heal and farmers to return to the fields after months of severe rain and flash floods.

Low levels of air pollution are a perk of the wet season. However, as winter approaches, levels of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 air pollution in the capital have already risen to harmful levels. Heavy rains often wash the dust out of the air.

Winter in Thailand coincides with the country’s “High Season” for tourism, providing travellers seeking to escape the icy winters of the West with a warm but not oppressive respite.

Given Thailand’s legalization of cannabis, extended visa exemption on arrival stays of up to 45 days, and total elimination of Covid-19 related entry criteria and limitations, tourists, are likely to pour into the country this winter.

Related CTN News:

Thai Trans and Businesswoman Buys Miss Universe Pageant for $20 Million

Here are the 5 Amazing Cafes in Pattaya (2022)

Thailand’s Engfa Won First Runner-up, As Brazilian Model Crowned Miss Grand International
Related Topics:
Continue Reading