Major Floods hit Chon Buri’s Sri Racha District Last Night, Inundating Hundreds Of Homes

(CTN News) – In the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri’s eastern province, hundreds of houses and buildings were flooded last night.

Some areas reported water levels of almost 30 centimeters, which caused traffic problems, especially for small vehicles.

As the area was located near a canal, the water level in one village reached 50-60 centimeters.

Besides the heavy rains, a large amount of waste in the canal also blocked the drainage system, causing floods.

The Council of Provincial Administrative Organizations of Chonburi Province helped villagers remove debris and waste blocking drainage systems.

The floods damaged many electrical appliances.

In Thailand’s eastern region, floods have been causing a lot of damage lately. In the Kwaeng district of Rayong province, about 140,000 chickens drowned in a flood on September 8.

The water level reached more than one meter in some areas of the poultry farm, flooding all six houses. There are estimated to be ten million baht in damages.

In response to Thailand’s perpetual floods problem, the Thai Cabinet approved a budget of almost 1.6 billion on September 7.

A total of 912 million baht has been allocated for water management during rainy and drought seasons, while 664 million baht has been allocated for new water pumps.

