Thai Social Media Goes Bonkers Over Tuk-Tuk Sex Video
The Tuk-Tuk video also racked up more than 200,000 views before they were removed from the Facebook page. Thai media also reported the incident.
Social media netizines were up in arms on Friday a video clip showing a woman sitting on a male passenger’s lap and apparently enjoying sex. The video was shot showing the couple in a moving tuk-tuk on a Bangkok street early in the morning.
The clip shows five passengers – three men and two women – travelling in the tuk-tuk. One woman was seen sitting on a man’s lap, lifting her skirt and appearing to be having sex. The clip was posted by Facebook user Khun-Khachen.
The same Facebook user then posted a second video showing the woman doing the same thing. A surprised voice was heard in the clip, “No underwear?’’ while they rode in the tuk-tuk.
The video was consequently shared online and drew sharp criticism of the woman and the man. Saying their actions were inappropriate in a Buddhist country. They said police should investigate the tuk-tuk incident.
