Thai Social Media Goes Bonkers Over Tuk-Tuk Sex Video
Published

35 mins ago

on

Social media netizines were up in arms on Friday a video clip showing a woman sitting on a male passenger’s lap and apparently enjoying sex. The video was shot showing the couple in a moving tuk-tuk on a Bangkok street early in the morning.

The clip shows five passengers – three men and two women – travelling in the tuk-tuk. One woman was seen sitting on a man’s lap, lifting her skirt and appearing to be having sex. The clip was posted by Facebook user Khun-Khachen.

The same Facebook user then posted a second video showing the woman doing the same thing. A surprised voice was heard in the clip, “No underwear?’’ while they rode in the tuk-tuk.

The video was consequently shared online and drew sharp criticism of the woman and the man. Saying their actions were inappropriate in a Buddhist country. They said police should investigate the tuk-tuk incident.

The Tuk-Tuk video also racked up more than 200,000 views before they were removed from the Facebook page. Thai media also reported the incident.

Viral Video of  Foreign Couple in Tuk-Tuk

