Passenger Van Rams into Truck Trailer, Killing Driver, Injuring 6 Students
Passenger Van Rams into Truck Trailer, Killing Driver, Injuring 6 Students

A passenger van driver has been killed and six female students injured when their van they were travelling in rear-ended a trailer truck.  The deadly accident occurred on the Bangkok-bound motorway Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at kilometer marker 68 on the motorway around 5.30am, highway police reported.

Furthermore upon arriving at the scene police found the driver and six passengers were trapped inside the wreckage. Rescue workers retrieved the body of the driver, identified later as Mr. Saroj Khlabkhlai, 33.

Six passengers — one university student and five high-school girls — were injured and rushed to hospital, Thai media reported.

passenger van

Rescue workers try to retrieve the dead and injured people from the wreckage of a passenger van on the Bangkok Motorway.

Not far from the van, an 18-wheel trailer truck loaded with steel rods was found parked, with its rear partly damaged.

The truck driver, Somthin Wilawan, 48, told police he was transporting steel rods from Laem Chabang port to Samut Prakan. Hence he heard something hit the rear of his vehicle. Initially he thought some steel rods might have fallen.

When he went to check, he saw the passenger van had struck the truck, and he immediately alerted police.

The six injured passengers, were headed to Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok, Thai media reported.

Police also believe the passenger van driver might had probably dozed off, consequently causing his van to hit the truck.

 

Video Taken at Accident Scent on Bangkok Motorway

