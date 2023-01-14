YouTube To Test Free Ad-Supported TV Channel Hub

Connect with us

(CTN NEWS) – YouTube is testing free ad-supported TV channels that feature content from certain media businesses.

There will be a “hub” where you can choose what to watch, akin to services like Pluto TV, Roku’s Live TV channels, or the experiences integrated into TVs from brands such as Samsung, LG, and Vizio.

According to earnings reports from Vizio and Roku, who generate more money from advertising and subscription commissions, than they do from selling hardware, the idea has been a component of a successful business strategy for some of the other players in the market.

According to the most recent data, Roku (PDF) earns more than $44 per year, while Vizio (PDF) averages $27 per user yearly.

/ GETTY IMAGE

The testing was verified by an unidentified YouTube spokesperson to the Journal, and according to the story, the function may become more widespread this year.

The company is collaborating with Lionsgate and A&E, the latter of which is the proprietor of channels like History, FYI, and Lifetime.

In 2022, YTube added free television programs that were funded by commercials to its archive, demonstrating its experience with offering premium ad-supported content.

Over the past few years, YouTube has made a lot of efforts to improve the quality of its content. One such effort is the recent multi-year agreement that will offer NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and Primetime Channels beginning in 2023.

It has been doing the same thing with movies for years. Through Pluto TV, the company last year launched free channels to its Google TV live page.

The subscription service YouTube TV offers a comparable drop-in-and-watch experience with traditional television networks. YouTube revealed over the summer that 5 million people have signed up for YouTube TV.

It’s always feasible that the YouTube TV brand will be used to promote the free channels.

The testing occurs when several other streaming services, such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, or Peacock, are launching more affordable or free ad-supported plans.

