With Android Studio Electric Eel, You Can Resize Emulators And Use Scratch

(CTN News) – We all look forward to new Android Studio releases like the upcoming Android Studio 14, but app developers also enjoy seeing updates to the official Android Studio development environment.

The most recent release of 2022.1.1 is called Electric Eel (or 2022.1.1), which follows Google’s tradition of naming new releases after animals. Electric Eel is a bigger upgrade than Dolphin because it focuses more on bug fixes.

New IntelliJ release and emulator upgrades

First of all, Electric Eel brings some big enhancements to emulators and connected device testing. A new “desktop” category has been added for testing how apps perform on Chromebooks and similar devices.

In addition to allowing developers to test in windowed environments, this also allows them to resize their apps.

Similarly, Google has introduced an experimental resizable emulator, which enables app developers to develop across multiple form factors without using multiple emulators.

Even more relevant than testing on emulators is testing on real devices, and Google is making this easier as well. Android Studio now offers experimental device mirroring support, similar to the third-party ADB tool Scratch.

From a computer, developers can see, interact with, and test apps on a connected device, without switching between desktop and phone.

There may be a reason why this update is called 2022.1.1 rather than something with 2023.

This is because the version number does not correspond to the current year, but rather to the current IntelliJ platform release. As such, Android Studio Electric Eel is the first version of the IDE to support IntelliJ 2022.1.

“Google offers a number of helpful features, including the Dependency Analyzer, which helps manage dependencies and resolve conflicts, as well as the Notifications tool window, which provides streamlined notifications from the IDE.”

Improvements to Logcat and design

You may need to reload manually to see the changes you’ve made when using Compose Previews. The updated Electric Eel incorporates those changes on the fly, so you can see what you’re doing right in the code.

Incompatible code changes will show up as “Needs Rebuild” and you’ll have to restart it manually.

You can now specify Android Studio your preferred specs for your custom reference devices in Compose Preview. You can still pick ready-made ones, but you can now test your app in different environments.

In the Layout Inspector, you’ll see which parts of the UI were most recently changed using an overlay when your app has a lot of decompositions. Hopefully, this will help you figure out what’s wrong.

There’s also a Universal Problems Panel that shows you all the problems reported by all your tools.

To make Logcat easier to use, it’s been completely rewritten. It was already part of Dolphin, but now it’s the default. You’ll also get better formatting, better search, and autocomplete for filtering.

