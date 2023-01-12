(CTN NEWS) – The day of reckoning for Windows 7 and 8 has finally come.

Although we have known this for some time, Microsoft nevertheless had a surprise in store for Windows 7 users: over the next two years, anyone needing crucial security upgrades for these operating systems can rely on 0patch.

This week, Microsoft completed the extended security update (ESU) rollout of Windows 7 and Windows 8, thereby ending support for the venerable operating systems.

The upgrade brings UEFI safe boot to Windows 7, but according to the China Software Development Network blog, it’s implemented poorly.

Although it’s a welcome surprise to see Microsoft bring a secure boot to Windows 7, it doesn’t appear to function properly for everyone. Secure boot first appeared in Windows 8.

Some customers could not enable secure boot since the patch did not update the VGA.sys and VGApnp.sys display drivers, leaving them trapped at the Windows launch logo.

Did you know Microsoft has SECRETLY pushed a NEW update (KB5017361) that adds in SECURE BOOT support for Windows 7? 🤫 ⚠️ But there's a catch…

1⃣ Pure UEFI Class 3 systems still require workaround due to basic VGA driver.

2⃣ It's an ESU Update. Source: https://t.co/BpDqiPsDUM pic.twitter.com/7yQpIh0hf7 — Bob Pony (@TheBobPony) January 9, 2023

Pure UEFI Class 3 computers will require a workaround because they lack Legacy Mode and the Compatibility Support Module.

The update also resolves problems with applications using the Microsoft Open Database Connectivity SQL Server Driver and the msds-SupportedEncryptionTypes attribute.

It does, however, leave behind a few issues that are known to be unresolved. In Windows 7, the patch might display a warning indicating an update failure; in Windows 8, it might result in domain join activities failing.

The extended support for Windows 7 ran until 2020, although Microsoft stopped mainstream support for both Windows 7 and Windows 8 in 2015.

The business nevertheless kept a pricey ESU option for the many systems still running Windows 7 at the time.

This week marked the end of extended support for Windows 7 and Windows 8. Microsoft Edge and Chrome operating system patches will likewise stop being released.

Compared to the 16 percent of Windows systems using Windows 11, just about 11% of Windows systems globally are still running Windows 7.

The only alternative for individuals requiring critical Windows 7 upgrades until January 2025 is 0patch micro patching. The company will also provide support for Microsoft Edge running on Windows Server 2008 and Server 2012.

With its 2009 release, Windows 7 quickly gained popularity for its relative stability. However, when it was released in 2012, Windows 8 received a lot of backlash for the significant changes to the user interface.

Today, Windows 10 is the most popular version, with Windows 11 finding it difficult to gain traction.

