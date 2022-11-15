Connect with us

YouTube TV Finally Adds A feature It Should Have Had Before
7 seconds ago

(CTN NEWS) – YouTube TV has 5 million active subscribers, making it the most popular live TV streaming service. Over 100 live channels, unlimited cloud DVR storage, up to three streams, and six accounts per household.

Until today, it lacked an incredibly basic feature. YouTube TV didn’t have a clock for nearly six years.

YouTube TV’s official Twitter account announced Friday that a clock feature was coming to the virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD).

There was no way to tell the time on YouTube TV until now. A live channel showed the time, or the live guide showed the current time block, but there was no clock anywhere in the app.

YouTube TV will now display the time in the top-left corner of the home screen whenever you open it. You can also see when you bring up the UI while watching content in the top-right corner.

YouTube says the feature is currently rolling out only on living room devices so it won’t be available on mobile or browser apps.

Although most of us don’t go anywhere without cell phones, which can tell us the time at a glance, this is still a great addition. As a YouTube TV subscriber, I typically watch live sports on the service.

I always want to know what time it is when I start the app so I can watch whatever game I plan to watch on time. It is small but genuinely useful to check the time without a secondary device.

Although YouTube TV doesn’t get new features as often as other services, the team finally added picture-in-picture support to iPhones and iPads earlier this year.

