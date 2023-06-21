With Google Chrome For Android, You Can Take Screenshots In Incognito Mode

(CTN News) – Screenshots are handy for remembering things. Sharing information is also easy. Google Chrome on Android devices, however, does not allow screenshots due to privacy restrictions.

The good news is that this is about to change as Google has recently been spotted testing a new flag that allows Android users to take screenshots even when using Incognito Mode on their devices.

If you take a screenshot while in Incognito mode, you either get a warning that the screenshot cannot be taken or you end up with a blank screen with nothing on it when you take the screenshot.

The folks at TechDows managed to trigger the feature and take screenshots in Incognito Mode once they enabled the new Google Chrome Canary flag and enabled the feature.

Recent Google Chrome Apps won’t show Incognito Mode screens

It has been discussed and spotted for years on the Chromium bug tracker that it is possible to capture screenshots while using Google Chrome in Incognito Mode.

It had been initially restricted so as not to pass the security for which the Incognito mode is there, as well as to maintain a smooth and easy to use UI design, but it has now been relaxed.

In spite of the fact that the Incognito tab and its content will not appear in the Recent Apps screen following this change, you will still be able to capture Incognito screens without a doubt.

As Android expert Mishal Rahman points out, the flag only works on Android versions 13+ as it makes use of the set Recents Screenshot Enabled API, which is only available on Android 13+.

As a result, if you are interested and Google Chrome Incognito screenshots are the feature that you have been waiting for, then you can download Google Chrome Canary to your Android phone from the Google Play Store to give it a try.

You can find the ‘Improved Incognito Screenshots’ flag in the Chrome flags menu after the installation has completed by typing chrome://flags in the address bar.

You can now take screenshots in Incognito Mode with Google Chrome by enabling this flag, relaunching the browser, and checking the box.

