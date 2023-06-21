Connect with us

Tech

With Google Chrome For Android, You Can Take Screenshots In Incognito Mode
Advertisement

Tech

The Ultimate Guide to Bitgert: Everything You Need to Know

Tech

What Is Functional Rapid Prototyping? Why Is It So Advantageous To Verify Product Viability Through Functional Rapid Prototyping?

Tech

Google Wallet App Rolls Out New Card Switching Animation With The Same Usability

Tech

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Recruitment: How Technology is Transforming the Hiring Process

Tech

Ancor Capital Opinie: 3 Mistakes to Avoid While Trading

Tech

UniqueGraphs Review: Forex Trading Signals

Tech

AMD Stock: What to Expect?

Tech

Google's AI-Powered Note-Taking Tool 'Project Tailwind': How It Works & Early Access

Tech

How a Website Traffic Generator Can Help Your Online Business

Tech Gaming

Is VR the Future of Online Gaming?

Tech

Microsoft Edge Video Backgrounds Enabled And Disabled

Tech

iPhone Accessibility: Empowering Individuals with Innovative Features

Tech

Key Benefits of Blockchain in the Legal Industry

Business Tech

Benefits of Network Security For Small Businesses

Tech Business

Tips on How to Prevent Cyber Attacks on Businesses

Tech

Twitter Problems Are Being Addressed By The Ad Giants In Paris

Tech

Microsoft's Outlook Cloud Platform Was Disrupted By Cyberattacks In June

Tech

What To Expect From LinkedIn's Exciting New Engagement Features?

Tech

Using Meta To Reverse Covid's Misinformation Measures

Tech

With Google Chrome For Android, You Can Take Screenshots In Incognito Mode

Published

14 seconds ago

on

With Google Chrome For Android, You Can Take Screenshots In Incognito Mode

(CTN News) – Screenshots are handy for remembering things. Sharing information is also easy. Google Chrome on Android devices, however, does not allow screenshots due to privacy restrictions.

The good news is that this is about to change as Google has recently been spotted testing a new flag that allows Android users to take screenshots even when using Incognito Mode on their devices.

If you take a screenshot while in Incognito mode, you either get a warning that the screenshot cannot be taken or you end up with a blank screen with nothing on it when you take the screenshot.

The folks at TechDows managed to trigger the feature and take screenshots in Incognito Mode once they enabled the new Google Chrome Canary flag and enabled the feature.

Recent Google Chrome Apps won’t show Incognito Mode screens

It has been discussed and spotted for years on the Chromium bug tracker that it is possible to capture screenshots while using Google Chrome in Incognito Mode.

It had been initially restricted so as not to pass the security for which the Incognito mode is there, as well as to maintain a smooth and easy to use UI design, but it has now been relaxed.

In spite of the fact that the Incognito tab and its content will not appear in the Recent Apps screen following this change, you will still be able to capture Incognito screens without a doubt.

As Android expert Mishal Rahman points out, the flag only works on Android versions 13+ as it makes use of the set Recents Screenshot Enabled API, which is only available on Android 13+.

As a result, if you are interested and Google Chrome Incognito screenshots are the feature that you have been waiting for, then you can download Google Chrome Canary to your Android phone from the Google Play Store to give it a try.

You can find the ‘Improved Incognito Screenshots’ flag in the Chrome flags menu after the installation has completed by typing chrome://flags in the address bar.

You can now take screenshots in Incognito Mode with Google Chrome by enabling this flag, relaunching the browser, and checking the box.

SEE ALSO:

Ancor Capital Opinie: 3 Mistakes to Avoid While Trading

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Recruitment: How Technology is Transforming the Hiring Process

Google Wallet App Rolls Out New Card Switching Animation With The Same Usability
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs