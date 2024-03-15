WhatsApp Continues To Attempt To Become An Instagram Competitor

Connect with us

Published

14 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – WhatsApp has been around for over two decades, but this year marks ten years under Meta ownership. Since then, Meta’s other social media apps with an immediate messaging focus, such as Instagram and Messenger, have greatly influenced WhatsApp’s implementation of Stories, status updates, and ephemeral messages.

According to reports, WhatsApp is now planning to copy yet another aspect from Instagram by allowing users to tag their contacts in status updates.

With WhatsApp’s status updates, individuals can share images and videos with most of their contacts without incurring message forwarding restrictions. In addition, status updates disappear after 24 hours, giving you a greater degree of creativity with annotation, link sharing, and textual updates.

As a personal messaging solution, Meta has maintained WhatsApp’s appeal as an alternative to Facebook and Instagram’s social options.

WhatsApp is working on contact tagging for stories, similar to Instagram and Facebook stories,

According to beta testers at WABetaInfo. While it is unclear whether all status viewers will be able to see the tags, anyone you tag will be instantly notified of your status update. By doing so, they will avoid being overlooked, and it can also be a great way to share pictures and mention a few people in particular.

There are few details about this development, so we are not sure if there is a limit to the number of people you can tag, if you can tag people outside your contact list, or if the contents of tagged posts are visible only to those mentioned.

This seems like a great alternative to simply telling people “Hey, look!” My status updates from that event we attended together have been posted.”

WhatsApp appears to be placing a high priority on pinning conversations and messages, along with status updates.

It was recently spotted by developers that a new status shelf design is being tested, which gives users a preview of the media that their contacts have posted. We are looking forward to learning more about these features in the near future.

SEE ALSO:

Intel Survived Huawei’s Efforts To Halt Sales To It

Intel Has Halted Italian Investment, Minister Says
