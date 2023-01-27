Google Chrome Memory And CPU Usage Reduction

(CTN News) – Since Google Chrome has long been criticized for hogging system resources, Chromium developers have been working on ways to free up memory and keep users’ windows and tabs running smoothly.

Memory Saver is a browser feature that deactivates open tabs you haven’t used in a while so the tabs you are using are as smooth as possible. As long as Memory Saver is enabled, your inactive tabs will remain open and will automatically reload when accessed.

It is claimed that Google Chrome has a Memory Saver feature that reduces Google Chrome memory usage by up to 40%. It claims the upgraded performance setting keeps active video and gaming tabs running smoothly.

In the next few weeks, Google will roll out Memory Saver mode globally for Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS. If the updated Performance menu isn’t visible for you, you can manually enable it by using Chrome Flags’ experimental features. How to do it is outlined below.

Chrome Memory Saver Mode: How to Enable It

If you’re using Google Chrome, bookmark all relevant tabs and save anything that’s relevant before updating to the latest version (109.0.5414.119 at the time of writing).

Enter chrome://flags/#high-efficiency-mode-available in Chrome’s address bar Ensure that “Enable high efficiency mode” is set to Enabled in the settings, then restart Chrome. Paste chrome://settings/performance into your address bar Click the switch next to Memory Saver in the redesigned “Performance” menu. To make the changes effective, restart Google Chrome.

After you’ve done that, Memory Saver will begin freeing up memory in the background. In the three-dot menu, click Settings and select the “Performance” sub-menu to control the mode at any time.

The Add button next to “Always keep these sites active” allows you to stop Chrome from deactivating specific websites.

There are a few settings and activities that may prevent the deactivation of tabs according to Google. Among them are audio or video calls, screen shares, page notifications, active downloads, partially filled forms, and devices connected via USB or Bluetooth.

Enable Google Chrome’s Energy Saver Mode

Google is also introducing an Energy Saver mode, which will automatically limit battery draining tasks when the battery reaches 20 percent.

It does this by reducing the rate at which it captures images and other background tasks, which may result in changes in the performance of gaming and video.

It is recommended that you turn on this feature in order to extend the battery life of your device during a long journey or flight.

Under the “Performance” tab in Settings, the mode can be toggled on or off. You can do the same thing as above if you don’t see it and you don’t wish to wait for it to roll out to you.

Replace the address in Step 1 with chrome://flags/#battery-saver-mode-available and select Enabled next to “Enable the battery saver mode feature in the settings,” then restart the browser.

