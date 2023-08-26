Meta Releases Code Llama, AI-Powered Code Generator and Explainer

(CTN News) – Meta, the tech giant behind AI advancements, has taken a significant step in the competitive field of generative AI by introducing an open-source marvel called Code Llama. This cutting-edge machine learning system is specifically designed to generate and elucidate code in natural language, primarily English.

Challenging the likes of GitHub Copilot, Amazon CodeWhisperer, and other AI-driven code generators such as StarCoder, StableCode, and PolyCoder, Code Llama emerges as a versatile tool. It can not only complete code segments but also debug existing code across a spectrum of programming languages, encompassing Python, C++, Java, PHP, Typescript, C#, and Bash.

According to Meta, an open approach is pivotal for AI models, especially those tailored for coding. By making code-specific models publicly available, innovation and safety can be fostered.

Such models facilitate the development of technologies that enhance people’s lives. By releasing Code Llama, the broader community can collectively assess its capabilities, identify any shortcomings, and rectify vulnerabilities.

Code Llama’s Evolution:

Code Llama, available in various versions like Python-optimized and instruction-understanding variants, is built upon the foundation of the Llama 2 text-generating model, which Meta recently open-sourced.

While Llama 2 could generate code, it wasn’t synonymous with proficient code quality, unlike specialized models like Copilot.

Meta utilized the same dataset that powered Llama 2, a compilation of publicly accessible sources from the web. However, Code Llama was honed to emphasize code-related portions of the data, allowing it to comprehend the intricate relationship between code and natural language more effectively.

Each Code Llama model, varying in size from 7 billion to 34 billion parameters, was trained with a staggering 500 billion tokens of code and code-related data.

For instance, the Python-specific Code Llama underwent further fine-tuning with 100 billion tokens of Python code. Another model, capable of understanding instructions, was fine-tuned with human annotator feedback to generate useful and secure answers.

Various Code Llama models can seamlessly insert code into existing scripts, accommodating around 100,000 tokens of code input.

The 7 billion parameter model can operate on a single GPU, while the 34 billion parameter variant is touted as the most high-performing open-source code generator, also being the largest by parameter count.

The allure of code-generating tools extends beyond programmers, encompassing non-programmers as well. GitHub’s Copilot has already seen adoption by over 400 organizations, boosting developer productivity by 55%.

A Stack Overflow survey indicates that 70% of respondents are utilizing or planning to employ AI coding tools for heightened productivity and accelerated learning.

While the potential benefits are undeniable, generative AI tools, including code generators, can introduce new risks. Researchers have found that AI-powered tools might inadvertently create security vulnerabilities.

Additionally, concerns about intellectual property and potential misuse for malicious intent need to be addressed.

Meta internally tested Code Llama with a red team of 25 employees. Even though a comprehensive third-party audit is lacking, Code Llama exhibited fallibility, generating mistakes that raise concerns among developers.

Meta’s Responsible Approach:

Acknowledging the potential for generating inaccurate or objectionable content, Meta maintains a cautious stance. It emphasizes the importance of safety testing and customization tailored to specific applications before deploying Code Llama.

Open Source and Community Empowerment: Despite risks, Meta places minimal restrictions on Code Llama’s deployment for research or commercial use.

Users are required to abstain from malicious purposes and, for platforms with over 700 million monthly active users, request a license. Meta hopes that Code Llama will inspire innovation and encourage leveraging Llama 2 to create new tools and products.

Diverging from general content responses seen in other models, Code Llama is specialized to provide insightful answers regarding computer programming and software-related queries. It spans programming languages like Python, C++, Java, PHP, Typescript, C#, and Bash.

In the ever-evolving landscape of AI, Code Llama emerges as a promising tool with immense potential while urging responsible development and deployment.

