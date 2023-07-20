Meta and Microsoft Introduce the Next Generation of Llama

(CTN News) – Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI) system, Llama 2, positioning it as a strong competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

The unique selling point of Llama 2 is that it will be offered for free, enabling startups and businesses to access cutting-edge AI capabilities at a lower cost. This strategic move by Meta aims to foster innovation and fair competition within the AI landscape.

Microsoft Azure Cloud to Host Llama 2, Strengthening Meta’s Preferred Partnership

Microsoft has been chosen as the “preferred partner” to distribute Llama 2 through its Azure cloud service. This collaboration allows Meta’s AI system to reach a wider audience, enabling businesses to harness Llama 2’s potential efficiently. The partnership also strengthens Meta’s commitment to transparency and openness in developing AI technologies.

Open-Source Philosophy Drives Meta’s AI Innovations

Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, emphasized the company’s dedication to openness and innovation in the AI domain. Like some tech giants, meta is committed to sharing data and code used in AI model development. The open-source nature of Llama 2 promotes innovation, enhances safety, and strengthens security measures.

Llama 2’s Unconventional Training Approach Raises Transparency Questions

While Meta has a track record of open-sourcing AI work, the research paper introducing Llama 2 has raised some transparency concerns. Details about the specific data used for training were omitted, leading to questions about the model’s training process.

Nevertheless, Meta confirmed that Llama 2 was trained on a mix of publicly available data, excluding any data from Meta’s products or services. Personal information from websites was also removed to protect user privacy.

Llama 2’s Accessibility: Collaboration with Microsoft and Beyond

Meta plans to make Llama 2 available for download directly and through Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. The partnership’s financial terms have not been disclosed, but Llama 2 will also be accessible via other platforms like Amazon Web Services and Hugging Face.

Despite Microsoft’s status as a “preferred” partner for Llama 2’s distribution, it’s important to note that Microsoft is also a significant funder and partner of OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Microsoft’s Generative AI Tool: Microsoft 365 Copilot

In addition to the Llama 2 announcement, Microsoft unveiled its generative AI tool, Microsoft 365 Copilot, at the Inspire event. Businesses will be charged a monthly fee of $30 per user to access this AI tool, demonstrating the company’s commitment to advancing AI technology for commercial use.