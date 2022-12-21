Connect with us

Tech

LEGO Brick With Screen And RP2040
Advertisement

Tech

Star Wars Accessories For Samsung Phones And Wearables

Tech

Users Of WhatsApp Can Now Undo The 'Delete For Me' Message

Tech

Noise Launches ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha At Rs 3,799: Details

Tech

Play Destiny 2: Season Of The Seraph - Operation: Seraph's Shield

Tech

The Lightroom vs Photoshop Debate

Tech

In 2023, Apple Music Needs These Features

Tech

5 Best Nvidia and AMD Graphics Card Deals for Holiday Sale 2022

Tech

Elon Musk Poll Shows 57.5% Want him to Resign as Twitter CEO

Tech

Tecno Pova 4 On Sale Today. Check Out The Specs, Price, And Offers

Tech

In 2023, OnePlus Is Throwing Its Hat In The Ring

Tech

Parts For The Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Are Now Available On IFixit

Tech

Disney Plus Is The Perfect Last-Minute Gift

Tech

Microsoft Edge Update Disabled Internet Explorer In February

News Asia Tech

TikTok Probed For Illegal Operation In Taiwan

Tech

Tips for Starting a Forex Brokerage Successfully

Tech

Top 5 Reasons to Be a Crypto Liquidity Provider

Tech

Elon Musk Asks Twitter Users If He Should Resign As CEO In A Poll

Tech

How To Fix Errors On Your Credit Reports

News Tech

Twitter Bans Linking to 7 Social Media Platforms, Including Facebook

Tech

LEGO Brick With Screen And RP2040

Published

10 seconds ago

on

LEGO Brick With Screen And RP2040

(CTN News) – LEGO: You probably remember that your spaceman had a computer screen brick for control duties when you were a kid playing with LEGOs in the 1980s.

This is if you played with those toys. It is pertinent to note that these bricks were tiny, plastic, without any actual circuitry and had no capability to display dynamically.

When we look forward to late 2022, NASA and the many private space companies that have emerged may not have completed the construction of your LEGO rocket at full scale by then.

In spite of this, YouTuber James Brown (AKA Ancient) has been able to bring this tiny display to life, embedding a miniature OLED screen and RP2040 into a small brick in order to bring it to life.

Beyond the fact that there are very small computing devices and displays on the PCB, the key to making the PCB so miniaturized is the design of four interlocking sections that are attached together and resemble the size of a brick computer.

I also added an accelerometer as an afterthought to the design via the addition of some additional wiring.

Using 3D-printed jigs, the four sections of the screen were connected using solder, and the screen setup was tested to make sure it would work outside of the brick before it was soldered together.

In order to embed the circuitry in a brand-new resin-cast computer screen brick, Brown used another 3D-printed assembly, along with LEGO rods to fabricate one with 3D-printed components and LEGO rods.

As a result, we have been able to create a dark translucent brick that sits on top of a real LEGO power brick. This allows the display to show moving spacey images in real time.

Alternatively, you can also use the nubs on the top of the brick as a means to interface with the screen. This will enable you to make changes to what the screen is showing you.

A video describing how to build the device can be found below. In spite of the limited details, the results are absolutely stunning!

What is LEGO short for?

The name ‘LEGO’ is an abbreviation of the two Danish words “leg godt”, meaning “play well”. It’s our name and it’s our ideal. The LEGO Group was founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen.

SEE ALSO:

Star Wars Accessories For Samsung Phones And Wearables

Users Of WhatsApp Can Now Undo The ‘Delete For Me’ Message

Noise Launches ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha At Rs 3,799: Details
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins