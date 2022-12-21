LEGO Brick With Screen And RP2040

(CTN News) – LEGO: You probably remember that your spaceman had a computer screen brick for control duties when you were a kid playing with LEGOs in the 1980s.

This is if you played with those toys. It is pertinent to note that these bricks were tiny, plastic, without any actual circuitry and had no capability to display dynamically.

When we look forward to late 2022, NASA and the many private space companies that have emerged may not have completed the construction of your LEGO rocket at full scale by then.

In spite of this, YouTuber James Brown (AKA Ancient) has been able to bring this tiny display to life, embedding a miniature OLED screen and RP2040 into a small brick in order to bring it to life.

Beyond the fact that there are very small computing devices and displays on the PCB, the key to making the PCB so miniaturized is the design of four interlocking sections that are attached together and resemble the size of a brick computer.

I also added an accelerometer as an afterthought to the design via the addition of some additional wiring.

Using 3D-printed jigs, the four sections of the screen were connected using solder, and the screen setup was tested to make sure it would work outside of the brick before it was soldered together.

In order to embed the circuitry in a brand-new resin-cast computer screen brick, Brown used another 3D-printed assembly, along with LEGO rods to fabricate one with 3D-printed components and LEGO rods.

As a result, we have been able to create a dark translucent brick that sits on top of a real LEGO power brick. This allows the display to show moving spacey images in real time.

Alternatively, you can also use the nubs on the top of the brick as a means to interface with the screen. This will enable you to make changes to what the screen is showing you.

A video describing how to build the device can be found below. In spite of the limited details, the results are absolutely stunning!

What is LEGO short for?

The name ‘LEGO’ is an abbreviation of the two Danish words “leg godt”, meaning “play well”. It’s our name and it’s our ideal. The LEGO Group was founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen.

