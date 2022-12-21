Connect with us

Tech

Samsung's Last Galaxy Note Is On Life Support As a Result Of Android 13
(CTN News) – In August 2020, Samsung achieved two significant milestones. Samsung announced its last smartphones with the Galaxy Note branding on August 5 of that year – the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – as it shifted its focus to foldable phones.

Samsung also announced on the same day that it would provide three generations of Android upgrades for many of its Galaxy phones and tablets (both flagship and mid-range).

We thought we would remind Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra owners that Samsung’s three-year upgrade policy expired with Android 13.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 series launched with Android 10 out of the box, which means it won’t be getting an update to Android 14.

Owners of the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra had something to look forward to before Android 13 was released, even though they had been discontinued.

There is, however, an end to the journey, as far as big Android OS updates are concerned.

It is expected that Samsung will continue to support the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra through monthly security updates for at least another year. However, its Android version will not change.

Android 14 will not be available for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, but One UI 5.1 could be available.

It’s difficult to tell if One UI, Samsung’s software overlay for Android smartphones, is nearing its end.

As the Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut with One UI 5.1 in a few months, it’s possible that the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will also receive One UI 5.1.

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, One UI 5.1.1 could also make its way to the Galaxy Note 20 series before it gets stuck with security updates, but again, there’s no way to know for sure at this point.

Moreover, these One UI 5.1.1 updates are primarily aimed at fold ables.

Therefore, even if the two phones are eligible, One UI 5.1.1 will probably be of no use to anyone with a Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra.

If you want longer software support and access to the next few versions, you can still get a Galaxy S Ultra.

In spite of the fact that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is an excellent upgrade over the Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra, we recommend waiting for the Galaxy S23 lineup to launch before making any decision – especially the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It is also possible for you to keep the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra on Android 13 and One UI 5 for as long as you wish. There is no reason why these phones will suddenly become obsolete and unusable just because they won’t be able to run Android 14 on them.

As a matter of fact, it’s far from that, since OS updates are no longer as exciting as they used to be.

