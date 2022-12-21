Star Wars Accessories For Samsung Phones And Wearables

(CTN News) – If you are a fan of Star Wars and own a Samsung Galaxy phone or smartwatch, then you are in luck this holiday season because Samsung has some cool Star Wars-themed accessories ready for you to grab this holiday season.

In order to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the original Star Wars movie, Samsung has released several cases, straps, and bundle packs that are available on their official website.

It would appear that these Star Wars-themed accessories are currently only available for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 4/5, and Galaxy Buds 2.

Therefore, if any of these devices are owned by you, you can purchase a Star Wars accessory, attach it to your device, and flaunt it wherever you go.

The Star Wars Galaxy Z Flip 4 Ring clear case is available for $39.99 from Samsung and other third-party brands. There is no difference between this ring case and any other ring case offered by Samsung or by any other third-party brand.

You can easily slip your finger inside the ring of your phone so that you can have a more secure grip on your phone. You will be able to apply the Star Wars Galaxy Z Flip 4 Strap to your case if you buy the Samsung version.

There is a Millennium Falcon model available for $19.99, and it features a Millennium Falcon.

Alternatively, you can also purchase Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 5 cases and straps for your Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 5.

These cases and straps cases and straps are available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, respectively, for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5.

I am very impressed with the orange color of the Galaxy Watch 4/5 strap and case, which is perfect for the holiday season and available for $49.99.

I am also very impressed with the Star Wars-themed Galaxy Buds case that is now available for $49.99.

There is additionally the option of purchasing a Star Wars case separately that is compatible with Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Finally, if you want to grab all of them for all your Galaxy devices, then you can also opt to buy the Star Wars Bundle Pack.

This is available for $149.99, which includes all of these products. It includes Star Wars-themed accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 4/5, and Galaxy Buds, all of which are compatible with the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Our guide, which lists some of the best gifts that you can purchase this holiday season, is another resource that you can check out.

