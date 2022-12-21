Connect with us

Users Of WhatsApp Can Now Undo The 'Delete For Me' Message
(CTN News) – There is now some good news for WhatsApp users as the instant messaging app has announced a newly introduced feature that allows users to undo the “delete for me” message, WaBetaInfo reported on Tuesday. The feature is available for Android and iOS users.

As a result, users have frequently encountered a situation in which they have accidentally clicked on the “delete for me” option instead of the “delete for everyone” option, which has led to some embarrassing situations for them as a result.

When a user deletes a message mistakenly, he will have the option of undoing the “delete for me” operation for a few seconds after the message has been removed.

In order to make it easier for users to retrieve messages that have been removed by mistake, this feature has been implemented.

It was announced on the WhatsApp Twitter account by Will Cath cart, Head of WhatsApp, that this feature would be coming soon.

In a note on the company’s website, he wrote, “We have added the ability to undo the action ‘Delete for me’, if you do not mean to delete for everyone but accidentally delete for yourself only.

You can use this feature if you are a registered user.

There is a snack bar that appears every time you delete one of your messages for you. It contains an undo button in case you accidentally delete your message.

You have a few seconds to use the undo action to retrieve your lost message if you do so by mistake,” said WaBetaInfo.

It is also possible to use the same feature on the desktop version of the app, as well as on the iOS and Android versions of the app. This is if you have the most recent version of the app.

The WhatsApp presentation sheet contains the following information: 

An earlier version of WhatsApp’s tracker announced that a substantial update is coming through the Google Play Beta Program.

This update will bring a new presentation sheet for the view once feature of the messaging app.

“You will be shown the presentation sheet for view once messages in the drawing editor when you tap on the view once icon.

When you enable this feature on your WhatsApp account, the recipient will be informed that they will not be able to take screenshots of the message if it Furthermore, WaBetaInfo said it is not possible for a user to share, forward, copy, or save and save the view once image or video if it is enabled.

