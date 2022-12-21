Connect with us

Tech

Noise Launches ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha At Rs 3,799: Details
Advertisement

Tech

Play Destiny 2: Season Of The Seraph - Operation: Seraph's Shield

Tech

The Lightroom vs Photoshop Debate

Tech

In 2023, Apple Music Needs These Features

Tech

5 Best Nvidia and AMD Graphics Card Deals for Holiday Sale 2022

Tech

Elon Musk Poll Shows 57.5% Want him to Resign as Twitter CEO

Tech

Tecno Pova 4 On Sale Today. Check Out The Specs, Price, And Offers

Tech

In 2023, OnePlus Is Throwing Its Hat In The Ring

Tech

Parts For The Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Are Now Available On IFixit

Tech

Disney Plus Is The Perfect Last-Minute Gift

Tech

Microsoft Edge Update Disabled Internet Explorer In February

News Asia Tech

TikTok Probed For Illegal Operation In Taiwan

Tech

Tips for Starting a Forex Brokerage Successfully

Tech

Top 5 Reasons to Be a Crypto Liquidity Provider

Tech

Elon Musk Asks Twitter Users If He Should Resign As CEO In A Poll

Tech

How To Fix Errors On Your Credit Reports

News Tech

Twitter Bans Linking to 7 Social Media Platforms, Including Facebook

Tech

Top Android Accessories Gift Guide [2022 Edition] By MobileSyrup

Tech

Apple's 2022 MacBook Air Is Down To $999, Plus More Deals This Week

Tech

Leaked Infinix Zero Ultra Price In India

Tech

Noise Launches ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha At Rs 3,799: Details

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Noise Launches ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha At Rs 3,799: Details

(CTN News) – In the coming weeks, the Noise Color Fit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch will be available for purchase on the company’s online store and the e-commerce platform Amazon.

As part of its ongoing program to expand its ‘Tru Sync’ smartwatch line, home-grown consumer technology brand Noise on Monday launched in India the Color Fit Pro 4 Alpha as a new addition to its range.

It will be available on the company’s online store and on e-commerce platform Amazon from December 28 for a price of Rs 3,799, and will be sold from the company’s website.

This product will be available in a variety of colours, including black, pink, blue, wine, and teal.

A description of the specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha can be found here

There are 1.78 inches of AMOLED display that is featured on the Color Fit Pro 4 Alpha, which boasts a resolution of 368×448 and a brightness of 550nits.

There is a rectangular dial on the fitness wearable with a side-mounted digital crown for navigation that is mounted on the side.

Over 150 customizable watch faces are available for customization in the cloud-based application.

With an IP68 rating, as well as protecting the device from dust ingress and water ingress, there is no risk of contamination.
With the help of Noise Tru Sync technology in addition to being able to make Bluetooth calls, the smartwatch also supports Bluetooth messaging.

As far as wireless connectivity with smartphones is concerned, it has Bluetooth 5.3 built in. There are a number of options available for customization through the smartwatch.

These options include ‘tap to wake’ or ‘palm control’ to turn the display off when you are not wearing it.

A Noise smartwatch is said to be equipped with Insta Charge technology, so it can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes, according to Noise.

Depending on how you use it, the battery can last up to seven days.
Over 100 sports modes are available as part of the fitness features that are built into this device.

It is equipped with sensors that monitor heart rate as well as the level of oxygen in the blood.

Besides that, it also tracks the health of females, their activity level, their sleep pattern, their breathing pattern, and the level of stress that they are experiencing.

In addition, it has a number of features that make it useful, such as a calculator, an event reminder, weather alerts, stock market updates, and more.

SEE ALSO:

Play Destiny 2: Season Of The Seraph – Operation: Seraph’s Shield

In 2023, Apple Music Needs These Features

A Mod For Red Dead Redemption 2 Addresses Gender Disparities
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins