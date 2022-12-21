Noise Launches ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha At Rs 3,799: Details

(CTN News) – In the coming weeks, the Noise Color Fit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch will be available for purchase on the company’s online store and the e-commerce platform Amazon.

As part of its ongoing program to expand its ‘Tru Sync’ smartwatch line, home-grown consumer technology brand Noise on Monday launched in India the Color Fit Pro 4 Alpha as a new addition to its range.

It will be available on the company’s online store and on e-commerce platform Amazon from December 28 for a price of Rs 3,799, and will be sold from the company’s website.

This product will be available in a variety of colours, including black, pink, blue, wine, and teal.

A description of the specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha can be found here

There are 1.78 inches of AMOLED display that is featured on the Color Fit Pro 4 Alpha, which boasts a resolution of 368×448 and a brightness of 550nits.

There is a rectangular dial on the fitness wearable with a side-mounted digital crown for navigation that is mounted on the side.

Over 150 customizable watch faces are available for customization in the cloud-based application.

With an IP68 rating, as well as protecting the device from dust ingress and water ingress, there is no risk of contamination.

With the help of Noise Tru Sync technology in addition to being able to make Bluetooth calls, the smartwatch also supports Bluetooth messaging.

As far as wireless connectivity with smartphones is concerned, it has Bluetooth 5.3 built in. There are a number of options available for customization through the smartwatch.

These options include ‘tap to wake’ or ‘palm control’ to turn the display off when you are not wearing it.

A Noise smartwatch is said to be equipped with Insta Charge technology, so it can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes, according to Noise.

Depending on how you use it, the battery can last up to seven days.

Over 100 sports modes are available as part of the fitness features that are built into this device.

It is equipped with sensors that monitor heart rate as well as the level of oxygen in the blood.

Besides that, it also tracks the health of females, their activity level, their sleep pattern, their breathing pattern, and the level of stress that they are experiencing.

In addition, it has a number of features that make it useful, such as a calculator, an event reminder, weather alerts, stock market updates, and more.

