Published

9 seconds ago

on

In The Near Future, WhatsApp Will Let You Send High-Quality Videos

(CTN News) – Since many years ago, WhatsApp has made it possible for us to send high-quality photos with less compression to other people.

When it comes to taking photos, you can opt for options like ‘data saver’, ‘standard’, or ‘high-quality’.

Apparently, we’ll be able to do the same with videos in the near future as well, as reported by the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo.

 It was just recently discovered that this feature has been added to the WhatsApp beta for iOS (23.13.0.76). There is also an enhancement to the profile photos within group chats with this update.

You will soon be able to choose between a standard quality video and a HD quality video when sending a video through WhatsApp.

Below you will find a screenshot of what is happening. It still says “photos” rather than “videos” because it is still at the beta testing stage, and most people are not yet familiar with the feature.

This video is in standard quality and has a file size of 2.2 MB, whereas the HD quality file has a file size of 4.9 MB. Unlike Telegram, apps like Telegram even let you send videos in their original quality, but then again, all of Telegram’s chats are stored online, so you do not need to worry about using up space on your device during chats.

WABetaInfo assures that the HD quality option substantially improves detail, regardless of the fact that the file size difference is only a matter of a few kilobytes.

If you choose to send a video in HD quality with the app, you will have to select this option each time you send a video since the app won’t save your preferences for you.

It is important to understand that once you send a video in WhatsApp HD quality, it will be marked with an “HD” logo in the lower left corner of the video.

If a video download size is slightly higher than what is usual, recipients should be made aware of this when downloading the video.

Until now, it’s unclear when the feature will be made available publicly, but since it’s already in a beta testing phase, we can rest assured that it will come at some point in the future.

Maybe in the future, we can also expect to be able to choose from a broader range of quality options.

