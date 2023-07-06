An Apple Appeal Against Optis Over 4G Patents Loses In London

(CTN News) – As a result of a judicial ruling, Apple Inc has been found to have violated two telecommunications patents in order to manufacture devices such as iPhones and iPads.

There was a long-running dispute between Apple and the owner of the U.S. patent that was dismissed by London’s Court of Appeal.

There has been a lawsuit filed in Texas in 2019 by Optis Cellular Technology LLC against over its use of patents Optis believes are essential to certain technological standards, such as 4G, that Apple owns.

In November last year, the High Court in London ruled that two of Optis’ 4G patents fell under the so-called standard essential patent category, and that had infringed upon both of these patents by using those patents for the iPhone 4.

It was Apple that appealed that decision in May,

arguing that the two patents in issue were not essential to the 4G standards and that it had not infringed the patents in any way.

Apple’s challenge to the High Court was rejected by the Court of Appeal,

with Judge Colin Birss stating in a written ruling that the High Court was “right to reject (Apple’s) argument that the patents were essential on the issue of non-infringement” in a written ruling.

In response to a request for comment, Apple as well as Optis did not immediately respond.

A new court decision has been handed down in the legal battle between and Optis, which started in 2019 and has resulted in six separate trials and several appellate hearings in the United Kingdom alone.

In October, the Court of Appeal upheld an appeal filed by Optis against an earlier decision to revoke two other 4G-related patents, which was based on a ruling by the Court of Appeal that Optis was entitled to a permanent injunction to prevent Apple from violating its patents until a court has decided what terms of use should be fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory.

The court granted permission earlier this year to appeal against the decision that was made in October.

SEE ALSO:

How to Sort Out Storage Issue in Android Phone