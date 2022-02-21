8 Tips To Speed Up Your Windows Laptop

Windows laptops are one of the most common ones available in the market. As of December 2021, the total market share of Windows laptops was just under 74%.

It is one of the easiest and most user-friendly OS available out there. But if your laptop is going through snags or becoming slow, there are ways to help. You don’t always have to replace it and buy a new one. Here are eight useful tips to speed up your Windows laptop.

1. Change the power settings

If you are currently using the power saver option on your laptop, it might be slowing down your laptop considerably. The power saver slows down your computer’s performance and saves battery and energy.

Check the kind of power plan your laptop is running on. If it’s the power saver plan, switch to the balanced one to ensure high performance. This will give an instant increase in speed.

2. Disable certain programs

Sometimes, disabling the programs that launch immediately on start-up can reduce its speed. If you have too many apps running in the background, your laptop will have to launch all of them at once, thereby reducing the speed.

First, launch the Task Manager. If it launches as a compact app without any tabs, click on More Details at the bottom of your screen. The entire list of background apps will be visible to you and you’ll be able to disable the ones that you feel are unnecessary.

3. Use ReadyBoost

Windows 10 tends to store cached data frequently on your hard disk. While this is a useful feature, it can slow down your laptop. Use the ReadyBoost feature to speed it up again.

Plugin any USB cord and go to This PC. Your flash drive will appear. Right-click on it, choose Properties and ReadyBoost it. Here, you can choose a cache size of your own or leave the size as it is.

4. Switch off Windows Tips and Tricks

While you’re using your laptop, Windows might give you suggestions in the form of tips or tricks. This can be another reason for your laptop’s slow performance.

These tips are rarely helpful and it’s much better to completely turn them off. You’ll find this option under the Notifications and Actions tab in the Systems settings.

5. Disable OneDrive sync

Microsoft’s OneDrive helps to keep files in sync. It’s also a pretty useful tool if you want to back up your files and folders. But it also slows down your laptop.

To boost your laptop’s performance, stop OneDrive from syncing your files every now and then. You can pause the syncing for either 2 hours, 8 hours, or even 24 hours. When this is turned off, check if your laptop is functioning properly or not.

6. Use OneDrive on-demand

Many prefer to keep OneDrive syncing enabled since disabling it defeats the entire purpose of using it. But you can have a good speed on your laptop as well as keep the sync turned on.

Keep the syncing to an absolute minimum by using the On-Demand feature. This feature lets you keep only a few files on your device and the rest on your OneDrive cloud.

7. Turn off search indexing

Windows 10 indexes your hard disk in the background. This helps to search your laptop more quickly. But slower laptops using search indexing can cause a performance problem.

In this case, you can choose to turn off the search indexing. Type services.MSc in the search box, press enter and scroll down to Indexing services. From there, you can click on Stop and disable it.

8. Go to a service centre

If you’re absolutely unable to figure out what has caused such a slow performance, you can always visit a service centre.

If you're absolutely unable to figure out what has caused such a slow performance, you can always visit a service centre.

A technician will be able to open the laptop parts and figure out the problem.

Over to you…

These were eight tips and tricks to speed up the performance of your laptop and make sure it gives you optimum performance.

Some other ways to boost performance is to clean out the registry or disable the animation effects and shadows on your display screen. If you are unable to figure out the problem, ask a laptop repairing service for help.

