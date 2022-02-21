6 Best Wireless Headphones for Work from Home

Best Wireless Headphones: After covid-19, around 80% of the employees still expect to work from home for at least 3 days a week. In such a scenario, the need for an office space where one can talk over video calls and hold virtual meetings is extremely important.

That is why it is a must that people start investing in good-quality headphones. And if you are the one looking for the same then here is a list of 6 wireless headphones, especially for your work-from-home.

1. Addicted To Audio

I know how hard it is to work from home while handing those interrupting voice breaks all the time. That is why you should have Addicted To Audio headphones with you.

These wireless headphones come at a great price and provide just the perfect amount of comfort to make your work-from-home smooth. The bass is quite high and charges quickly for occasions that call for urgent meetings.

All in all, these headphones are your best pick if your work demands you to be on your desk all day long.

2. Bose QuietComfort 45

If you know anything about headphones by now, I’m sure you’ve come across the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. Let me tell you these headphones are one of the most comfortable ones you can be in.

For most people, comfort matters more than anything because it’s tough for them to keep headphones plugged in throughout the day. If you are one of them, then this should be your go-to option.

Additional features include a top-notch noise cancellation feature and Bluetooth pairing. That means now you can connect your headphones with your PC and phone simultaneously without worrying about anything other than work.

3. Sony WH1000MX4

Sony always comes with great features that are adapted to the needs of working individuals as well as entertainment seekers. And this time they have yet excelled with their WH1000MX4 wireless headphones.

Their last WH1000MX3 was also a great one, but this new one excels in terms of noise cancellation and facilitates picking calls.

The device also allows multipoint pairing, meaning you can pair your PC and phone at the same time. If you get a call while you are listening to music on your PC, you would be able to answer it via phone, isn’t that great?

4. Poly Voyager Focus 2UC

Plantronics original headphones have long been considered as one of the best work-from-anywhere headsets and the new Poly Voyager is no exception.

In fact, it has exceeded its hype in several ways. Firstly, it has an amazing noise cancellation feature (two levels of active noise cancelling) and secondly, it has an excellent battery life (up to 16 hours of continuous use).

You can pair these headphones to your PC via a USB and to your phones via Bluetooth. It can also connect to a desk phone if you want to bring it to the office someday.

This particular headphone is a little bit on the expensive side but hey, it provides excellent performance, is super comfortable, and gives a great music experience. So, give a thought to it because an investment like this would assist you in the long run.

5. Jabra Elite 45h

Of course, no headphones list would be completed without the Jabra headphones. The Jabra elite 45h was released in the mid-2020 was considered as one of the best on-ear headphones for the money.

They provide good sound quality, a comfortable fit with a sturdy design. They perform perfectly fine for making calls and picking up voices too. An additional feature includes a sidetone feature that allows you to hear your own voice so you don’t talk too loudly.

Battery life is also good for work-from-home scenarios and you also get the benefit of multipoint connection. So, what’s stopping you from getting these?

6. Apple AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods still manage to be an amazing option if you are looking for a work-from-home headphone. Their winning design, fit, improved bass performance, and noise cancellation makes it one of the most go-to options for iPhone users.

They also feature excellent call quality, good noise reduction, and the ability to hear your own voice in the buds as you talk. The transparency mode will make you feel as if you aren’t wearing any headphones.

These were some of our top choices but which one will you be going for?

