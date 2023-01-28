Connect with us

Published

Published

on

on

Thailand Will Host the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games this Year

(CTN News) – The 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) will take place in Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla provinces in 2025, according to a recent announcement by the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee, and Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan were hosts.

The Sports Authority of Thailand’s remote committee meeting, which was yesterday chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon, reached the decision.

 

The biannual multi-sport event known as the 33rd SEA Games will occur from December 9 to December 20, 2025. Participants in the tournament will come from all 10 ASEAN nations and Timor-Leste.

The 13th ASEAN Para Games will be held in Nakhon Ratchasima, also chosen during the summit. The event, which will include sporting competitions for athletes with impairments, will take place from January 20 to 26, 2026.

 

Thailand will host the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games for the first time since 2007 and 2015. The games are anticipated to improve the nation’s sports and tourism industries.

Gen. Prawit advised the provinces chosen to serve as the primary hosts of significant events to ensure they are ready to host international sporting events.

The committee also recognized its quarterly key performance metrics and yearly budgets for investments, expenditures, and reserve monies.

