Connect with us

Sports

World Athletics bans Transgender Women from Competing in Female Track and field Events
Advertisement

Sports

Tonight At The AAC, The Dallas Stars Welcome The Tired Pittsburgh Penguins

Sports

10 facts About Ireland’s favourite Sport, hurling

Sports

Liverpool Need Fresh Faces In The Summer — A Defender Should Be Top Priority

Sports

In This Photo, Shaquille O'Neal Shows His Hospital Room: What Happened?

Sports

Team USA vs Cuba: TV Channel, Time, Live Stream, Odds, And More

Sports

Gonzaga, Timme Make Sweet 16 With 84-81 Win Over TCU

Sports

IN NEW YORK CITY, KANSAS STATE HEADS FOR ANOTHER BASKETBALL SEASON FUNERAL

Sports sport

Real Madrid Falls to LaLiga Leaders Barcelona 2-1

Sports

With No Drama, Alabama Defeats Maryland 73-51

Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton: Match Thread And How To Watch

Sports

2023 NCAA Tournament Best Bets: UConn vs Lona Predictions, Odds, Start Time

Sports

Hot-Shooting Funk Leads Penn State To First NCAA Win Since 2001

Sports

Asian Blind Football Tournament Kicks off in Thailand this Saturday

Sports

How To Stream MLB Opening Day: A Comprehensive Guide

Sports

Warriors' Road Woes Can't Be Solved By Stephen Curry's 50 Points

Sports

Thailand Negotiates Lower Broadcast Rights Fee with Cambodia for Upcoming SEA Games

Fifa World Cup

FIFA Announces New Format for 2026 World Cup

Sports

Warriors Win 8th Straight At Home Against Suns 123-112

Sports

The NFL Free Agents of 2023: Follow Their Signings As They Happen

Sports

World Athletics bans Transgender Women from Competing in Female Track and field Events

Published

4 seconds ago

on

World Athletics bans Transgender Women from Competing in Female Track and field Events

(CTN News) – World Athletics president Sebastian Coe announced Thursday that transgender women, regardless of their testosterone levels, will no longer be able to compete in female track and field competitions.

On March 31, Coe announced that beginning with male-to-female transgender athletes who went through male puberty, they would be banned from competing in female-only events on the international stage.

World Athletics bans transgender women from female ranking competitions

After a meeting of the World Athletics‘ governing body, Coe stated that the organization had discussed the topic of transgender athletes with a wide range of interested parties, including 40 national federations, the International Olympic Committee, and trans groups.

He noted that most people he asked felt transgender athletes shouldn’t compete in the women’s division.

“Many believe there is insufficient evidence that trans women do not retain an advantage over biological women, and want more evidence that any physical advantages have been ameliorated before they are willing to consider an option for inclusion in the female category,”

He continued, saying, “The judgment we took… was, I feel, in the best interests of our sport.

He announced the formation of a task force to keep tabs on scientific progress, to be led by a transgender person.

We won’t keep saying ‘no’ forever,” Coe promised.

We must prioritize the equitable treatment of female athletes above everything else when making decisions.

We shall base our decisions on the emerging field of research on masculine advantage and physical performance.

We will reevaluate our stance if new information contradicts our current assumptions, but protecting the purity of the women’s athletics field is our top priority right now.

World Athletics prioritizes fairness and integrity in female competition by banning transgender women

An option presented to stakeholders by World Athletics would have required transgender athletes to keep their testosterone levels below 2.5nmol/L (nanomoles per liter of blood) for 24 months before they would be eligible to compete internationally in the female category, but World Athletics said it became clear that there was “little support within the sport” for this.

The effect of transgender athletes on the equality of female competition in athletics has not been studied because there are currently none competing at the international level.

Considering these factors, the Council opted to put protecting the credibility of the women’s competition ahead of broadening participation.

Regulations for athletes with “differences of sexual development,” or DSD, were also updated by World Athletics.

Caster Semenya of South Africa won the 800 meters at the Olympics twice and is the most famous DSD athlete.

To compete in the women’s division, DSD competitors will have to lower their testosterone levels to below 2.5 nmol/l (from the existing level of 5) and maintain this barrier for two years (instead of the current one year).

Since World Athletics no longer adheres to restricted events for DSD athletes, all events, rather than just the ones between 400 meters and one mile, are subject to regulation.

Related CTN News:

10 facts About Ireland’s favourite Sport, hurling

Liverpool Need Fresh Faces In The Summer — A Defender Should Be Top Priority

Team USA vs Cuba: TV Channel, Time, Live Stream, Odds, And More
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins