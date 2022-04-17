Will F1 Miami 2022 Grand Prix Be Cancelled Weeks Before Race?

(CTN News) – Miami Grand Prix 2022 is in jeopardy as a judge is set to hear a ‘last-ditch’ lawsuit to prevent the F1 race. A group of nearby residents has contacted the courts claiming that the race outside Hard Rock Stadium would be ‘intolerable.’ Here is an analysis of what is being said and if the Miami Grand Prix will be cancelled?

Will the F1 Miami Grand Prix be cancelled?

The residents of Miami Gardens, led by former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Betty Ferguson, want the race cancelled, according to US reports. Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Alan Fine also expressed ‘frustration’ on Wednesday over the tight schedule. He stated that he would rule on the case by Monday.

In their lawsuit, Miami Gardens residents claimed that F1 races will cause severe disruption and physical harm. An engineering firm estimated that homes within 2.5 miles of the stadium could experience noise levels as high as 97 decibels due to the event. The lawsuit added that the sound levels would be similar to a chainsaw.

Both Hard Rock Stadium and the city of Miami Gardens have indicated that the judge should not prevent the Miami Grand Prix from moving forward until it is determined whether it requires a special events permit. They said the city should decide rather than a court whether the event complied with the city’s noise ordinance.

F1 fans will hope that the sport takes place in Miami, but it remains to be seen what the court will decide. The Miami GP weekend is scheduled from May 6-8. Judge Fine has said, “Numerous courts before me have resisted the temptation to jump into something that hasn’t been issued yet. Shouldn’t I wait until the city manager issues the special events permit?”?

