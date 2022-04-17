32.9 C
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360: Features, Price, Storage, And More

By Arsi Mughal
(CTN News) – It has been announced that Samsung has announced its latest convertible Chromebook, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360, which starts at only $430.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 All Features

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is sleek, stylish, and lighter than the average textbook, the announcement notes. “It will fit comfortably into their backpack no matter where they go. With its bright, high-resolution 12.4-inch WQXGA touch screen, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 delivers immersive viewing experiences whether students are in the classroom, on the school bus, or playing a new game. They can use the Chromebook as a laptop, a tablet, or something in between because of the 360-degree hinge.”

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 features an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with Intel UHD integrated graphics, 4 or 8 GB of RAM, and 64 or 128 GB of eMMC storage. The laptop is equipped with a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) multitouch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 340 nits of brightness, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity with optional LTE, stereo speakers, and a 720p webcam.

In addition to the two USB-C ports, there is also a USB-A 3.2 port and a microSD card slot for expansion. An included USB-C charger provides 45 watts of power.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is available Now. You can learn more on the Samsung website. You can learn more on the Samsung website.

