Weather Report For The Texans vs. Ravens AFC Divisional Round (January 20)

(CTN News) – In the AFC Divisional Round, the Houston Texans will face the #1 seed Ravens in Baltimore, where a trip to the AFC Championship Game is at stake.

For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Texans will be playing in the AFC championship game if they win this game.

While there can be no doubt that this will not be an easy game by any means, could the weather also be a factor against the Texans as they attempt to make history this weekend?

Weather forecast for the Texans-Ravens divisional round

The weather at M&T Bank Stadium is going to be cold, there is no doubt about that. The NFL Weather reports that the temperature will be 24° at kickoff, but the wind speeds will be 17 MPH and the gusts will be 29 MPH, making it feel like 12°.

As the weather forecast predicts, it will become colder by the fourth quarter, with a temperature of around 22° but a feeling of 9°.

As of this writing, the weather forecast indicates that it will be partly cloudy and there will be no rain. A cold and windy day is unpleasant enough, but adding rain would make it even worse.

Since the Texans play in a retractable roof indoor stadium, these elements could make things challenging for them. In spite of this, C.J. Stroud played his college ball in Ohio and the Big Ten where he was subjected to challenging weather conditions. I hope that he is not adversely affected by this.

