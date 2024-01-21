Connect with us

Sports

The 49ers Advance To The NFC Title Game With McCaffrey's Late Touchdown
Advertisement

Sports

Pakistan Escaped a Whitewash In The Final T20I Against New Zealand

Sports

Weather Report For The Texans vs. Ravens AFC Divisional Round (January 20)

Sports

Chelsea's 5-0 Win Over Arsenal Ends Arsenal's Three-Game Losing Streak

Sports

Lakers' Darvin Ham Blasts Nets After Uninspired Loss: Excuses Are Over

Sports

NZ vs Pakistan: Pakistan Seeking To Break The Losing Streak In 4th T20I

Sports

Lakers Interested In Trading Collin Sexton For Jazz G

Sports

Caleb Downs Will Enter The Alabama Transfer Portal

Sports

Naomi Osaka Has Withdrawn From The Australian Open

Sports

Dak Prescott Says After The Packers' Loss, "I Sucked Tonight"

Sports

Cowboys Dak Prescott Ripped by NFL Fans in Playoff Loss to Packers

Sports

Injured Matteo Berrettini Withdraws From The Australian Open

Sports

Patrick Mahomes On Helmet Shattering vs. Dolphins: "A First For Me!"

Sports

Will a Premier League Club Win the Europa League?

News Sports

Thailand to Offer Special 90 Muay Thai Training Visa

Sports

Texans vs. Browns score: Live updates, NFL playoff scores, analysis, AFC Wild Card Game Highlights

Sports

Browns 'Bad Matchup' For Texans: C.J. Stroud To Struggle? PFF Predictions

Sports

Illinois Basketball: 5 Observations Following Michigan State's Victory

Sports

Jerod Mayo Replaces Bill Belichick As New England Patriots Coach

Sports stream

Crackstream: Free Access to NFL, NBA Premier League Live Streams

Sports

The 49ers Advance To The NFC Title Game With McCaffrey’s Late Touchdown

Published

4 hours ago

on

The 49ers Advance To The NFC Title Game With McCaffrey's Late Touchdown

(CTN News) – In a divisional-round playoff game on Saturday night, the San Francisco 49ers rallied to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 on a six-yard touchdown run by Christian McCaffrey.

San Francisco (13-5) needed to come from behind for a change, and Brock Purdy and McCaffrey did just enough on the final drive to send the Niners to their third straight NFC final. Sunday’s Super Bowl 49ers spot will be decided by Sunday’s game between Tampa Bay and Detroit.

On the decisive drive, Purdy completed 6 of 7 passes for 47 yards. He converted a third down to Brandon Aiyuk and then a 17-yarder to Chris Conley.

The 49ers held on to their fifth consecutive playoff victory thanks to McCaffrey’s run on third-and-short and Dre Greenlaw’s second interception of Jordan Love.

After giving the Packers a lead with two touchdown passes in the third quarter, Love made one of his few mistakes by throwing across his body. Nevertheless, his first full season as Aaron Rodgers’ replacement ended in disappointment.

Playing from behind was an unusual situation for the Niners. Against Bo Melton, Ambry Thomas was called for 41 yards of pass interference, allowing the 49ers and Green Bay to convert third-and-15. On the next play, Love and Melton connected for a wide-open 19-yard touchdown aided by Tashaun Gipson slipping on the wet turf.

Green Bay struck quickly after McCaffrey put San Francisco back in the lead with a 39-yard touchdown run. All-Pro Keisean Nixon fumbled and teammate Eric Wilson recovered it.

A two-point conversion pass to Aaron Jones extended the 49ers Packers’ lead to 21-14 four plays later after Love threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kraft.

In 13 seasons, the 49ers Niners have never overcome a second-half deficit to win a playoff game.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, they got a 52-yard field goal from 49ers Jake Moody. It remained four points after rookie Anders Carlson missed a 41-yarder.

Three consecutive drives into the red zone opened the game for the Packers, who moved the ball easily in the first half. However, they couldn’t finish any of them off, setting for two field goals and being stopped on a fourth-and-1 sneak. In a playoff 49ers game, they became the first team to reach the red zone on all three drives without scoring a touchdown in 20 years.

In response, Purdy hit George Kittle on a 32-yard pass on the run for a touchdown to give San Francisco the lead.

San Francisco missed another chance late in the half, as 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan settled for a 48-yard field goal attempt by Moody that Colby Wooden blocked. This sent the Niners into the half with a 7-6 lead.

SEE ALSO:

Weather Report For The Texans vs. Ravens AFC Divisional Round (January 20)

Chelsea’s 5-0 Win Over Arsenal Ends Arsenal’s Three-Game Losing Streak

Lakers’ Darvin Ham Blasts Nets After Uninspired Loss: Excuses Are Over
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies