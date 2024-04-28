China Launches First 8 Hangor-Class Submarine For Pakistan: Boosting Military Ties

(CTN News) – China has initiated the launch of the inaugural vessel from the Hangor-class submarine series, destined for its steadfast ally, Pakistan.

This move signifies a significant stride in their deepening military partnership, introducing a fresh facet to their cooperative endeavors.

The ceremony, hosted at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group’s (WSIG) Shuangliu Base, witnessed the presence of Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, as reported by Geo News.

This development stems from the bilateral agreement between Islamabad and Beijing, wherein China committed to furnishing Pakistan with a fleet of eight cutting-edge submarines.

Among these, four are slated for construction at WSIG, with the remaining quartet underway at KS&EW (Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works) through a Transfer of Technology (ToT) pact.

Pakistan-China Friendship

During the event, Admiral Ashraf highlighted the significance of maritime security in the current geo-strategic landscape, emphasizing the Navy’s commitment to fostering regional peace and stability.

He noted that the Hangor-class S/M Project represents a pivotal addition to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, showcasing robust military cooperation between the two nations.

Friday’s launch ceremony follows Pakistan’s initiation of the construction of the sixth Hangor-class submarine at KS&EW in February of this year. Pakistan maintains strong military ties with China, with bilateral relations facilitating various arms imports from Beijing.

In the previous year, the Pakistan Navy welcomed two newly constructed Chinese Type 054 A/P frigates into its fleet. The contract for four multi-role frigates was signed by both countries in 2018, with the first two vessels, PNS TUGHRIL and PNS TAIMUR, joining the PN fleet in 2022.

