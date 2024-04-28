Connect with us

News

China Launches First 8 Hangor-Class Submarine For Pakistan: Boosting Military Ties
Advertisement

News

Tornadoes Hammer Nebraska And Lowa, Leaving Rubble In Their Wake

News

Philadelphia's Republic First Bank Closed By State Regulators, Assets Transferred to FDIC

News

China's Gaming Regulator Approves New 95 Titles Including 'Lost Soul Aside' And 'Broken Land'

News

U.S FDA Launches Probe Into MDH And Everest Spices Following Contamination Concerns

News

WATCH: Iraqi TikTok Star "Om Fahad" Fatally Shot Outside Her Home

News

Introducing the Pioneers: NASA's First Astronauts Set To Make History On Boeing's Starliner Spaceship

News

From Karachi to Chennai: 19-Year-Old Pakistani Receives Life-Saving Heart Transplant In India

News

Chinese Firm Partners with MODON to Build PV Facility in Jeddah

News

Canada Invests $59.9 Million in Semiconductor Projects with IBM

News

US Warns China Over Supplying Russia in Ukraine Conflict

News

Songkran Festival in Thailand Generates 140 Billion Baht

News

Thailand Blocks Unauthorized Crypto Platforms to Enhance Law Enforcement Efficiency

News

U.S. Lawmakers Push for Stronger Response to Bird Flu in Dairy Cows Amid Widespread Outbreak

News

Powassan Virus Has Been Reported In a Massachusetts Town

News

However, HCA Healthcare's Annual Forecast Remains Unchanged Despite a Strong Quarter

News

Drugs From AbbVie Replace Older, Once-Best-Selling Ones

News

US Inflation Flare-Up Has a Muted Effect On The Indian Rupee

News

Ex-Self Exiled PM Nawaz Sharif Set to Reclaim PML-N Leadership

News

Vietnam's Parliament Head Resigns Amid Anti-Corruption Campaign

News

China Launches First 8 Hangor-Class Submarine For Pakistan: Boosting Military Ties

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

47 mins ago

on

China

(CTN News) – China has initiated the launch of the inaugural vessel from the Hangor-class submarine series, destined for its steadfast ally, Pakistan.

This move signifies a significant stride in their deepening military partnership, introducing a fresh facet to their cooperative endeavors.

The ceremony, hosted at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group’s (WSIG) Shuangliu Base, witnessed the presence of Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, as reported by Geo News.

This development stems from the bilateral agreement between Islamabad and Beijing, wherein China committed to furnishing Pakistan with a fleet of eight cutting-edge submarines.

Among these, four are slated for construction at WSIG, with the remaining quartet underway at KS&EW (Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works) through a Transfer of Technology (ToT) pact.

l 541253 094349 updates 1

Pakistan-China Friendship

During the event, Admiral Ashraf highlighted the significance of maritime security in the current geo-strategic landscape, emphasizing the Navy’s commitment to fostering regional peace and stability.

He noted that the Hangor-class S/M Project represents a pivotal addition to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, showcasing robust military cooperation between the two nations.

Friday’s launch ceremony follows Pakistan’s initiation of the construction of the sixth Hangor-class submarine at KS&EW in February of this year. Pakistan maintains strong military ties with China, with bilateral relations facilitating various arms imports from Beijing.

In the previous year, the Pakistan Navy welcomed two newly constructed Chinese Type 054 A/P frigates into its fleet. The contract for four multi-role frigates was signed by both countries in 2018, with the first two vessels, PNS TUGHRIL and PNS TAIMUR, joining the PN fleet in 2022.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia’s Republic First Bank Closed By State Regulators, Assets Transferred to FDIC
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies