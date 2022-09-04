Sports Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan Super 4 preview Published 1 min ago on September 4, 2022 By Salman Ahmad (CTN News) _ Asia Cup: Pakistan and India face off on a cricket pitch for the second time in a week after not facing each other for almost a year. Last Sunday, India defeated Pakistan, the eighth win in 10 T20 internationals between the two teams. The two teams will meet again this Sunday, in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. Form As of now, India has an undefeated record in the Asia Cup. The Indians defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs after beating Pakistan. Even though Pakistan lost to India, they hammered Hong Kong by 155 runs in the final group game. Injury worries A suspected side strain will prevent Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani from playing on Sunday. In addition to Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim leaving the team before the six-nation tournament, Dahani is the third Pakistani quick to suffer an injury. On Friday, Dahani sustained an injury while bowling against Hong Kong in Sharjah. Ravindra Jadeja, the star all-rounder for India, has already been ruled out of the tournament due to a right knee injury. India’s bowling is not ‘glamorous’ like Pakistan Coach Rahul Dravid stated on Saturday that he remains confident in his bowlers despite them not being as “glamorous” as their Pakistani counterparts. On being asked whether Pakistan had a stronger bowling lineup, Dravid stated, “They are a good bowling side, but we also bowled well to restrict them to 147 [in the first match]. Brave and calm’, says Rizwan Mohammad Rizwan said Pakistan is striving to stay calm and brave for Sunday’s match. Whenever India plays, there is always a sense of pressure. The whole world waits for it, even beyond Asia, said Rizwan, who hit an unbeaten 78 against Hong Kong. “The pressure will be equally on India and us, but the result will be with whoever remains brave and keeps calm. I tell players, whether you play India or Hong Kong, it’s a game of bat and ball. “So keep it simple. Yes, it’s a big game and our confidence is high but only hard work is in our hands, as the result is from God.” SEE Also: Silent Hill 2 Remake Alleged Screenshots Surface Online Bed Bath & Beyond Executive 58 Gustavo Arnal ID Served As A Traffic Junction In New York City: Michigan Football Team Opens Its Season Without LT Ryan Hayes and LB Nikhai Hill-Green Related Topics:pakistan vs india asia cuppakistan vs india asia cup 2022pakistan vs india asia cup 2022 schedulepakistan vs india match timepakistan vs india today match time Don't Miss Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame: Everything You Need To Know Continue Reading You may like