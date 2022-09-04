Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan Super 4 preview

As of now, India has an undefeated record in the Asia Cup.

The Indians defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs after beating Pakistan.

Even though Pakistan lost to India, they hammered Hong Kong by 155 runs in the final group game.

A suspected side strain will prevent Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani from playing on Sunday.

In addition to Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim leaving the team before the six-nation tournament, Dahani is the third Pakistani quick to suffer an injury.

On Friday, Dahani sustained an injury while bowling against Hong Kong in Sharjah.

Ravindra Jadeja, the star all-rounder for India, has already been ruled out of the tournament due to a right knee injury.

India’s bowling is not ‘glamorous’ like Pakistan

Coach Rahul Dravid stated on Saturday that he remains confident in his bowlers despite them not being as “glamorous” as their Pakistani counterparts.

On being asked whether Pakistan had a stronger bowling lineup, Dravid stated, “They are a good bowling side, but we also bowled well to restrict them to 147 [in the first match].

Brave and calm’, says Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan said Pakistan is striving to stay calm and brave for Sunday’s match.

Whenever India plays, there is always a sense of pressure. The whole world waits for it, even beyond Asia, said Rizwan, who hit an unbeaten 78 against Hong Kong.

“The pressure will be equally on India and us, but the result will be with whoever remains brave and keeps calm. I tell players, whether you play India or Hong Kong, it’s a game of bat and ball.