Dallas Weather, Flood Hits Dallas Area; Cars Float On Water-Filled Streets

(CTN News) – Dallas Weather, Overnight and on Monday, flash floods inundated the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which forced residents to abandon their cars due to flooded roads, which forced some to engage in rescue efforts.

A result of this amount of rainfall, due to flood Dallas Weather there are some isolated areas that would be considered to have experienced a flood on a 1 in 1,000 basis.

It has continued to rain in Dallas and the surrounding areas; some rainfall gauges in the area have recorded more than ten inches of rain so far this week.

Dallas Weather because of record rain:

There was also a record-breaking Dallas Weather 3.01 inches of rain recorded at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in just one hour, which set a rainfall record for the airport.

Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth released a warning about the continued risk of “life-threatening flash flooding” in and around Dallas County, extending its flash flood warning until 1 p.m. during the Central time zone.

Approximately 10 inches of rain have fallen in the past 24 hours, with 2 to 4 inches still to come according to the weather warning. In light of the high risk of damage from the floods, the government has issued an advisory warning people not to drive on flood roads.

They are also asked to move to higher as soon as possible. A flash flood warning has also been issued for Fort Worth and Canton, both of which are located in the state of Texas.