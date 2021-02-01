Thailand’s Dechapol and Sapsiree Make Badminton History

Thailand’s Badminton super couple Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai ended a historic month for Thai badminton with an emphatic win at the US$1.5 million HSBC BWF World Tour Finals at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, on Sunday night.

The world No.3 pair defeated sixth-ranked South Koreans Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung 21-18, 8-21, 21-8 in the mixed doubles final to complete a hat-trick of Super 1000 titles in three weeks.

The victory at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals was their third in a row after their successes at the Yonex Thailand Open and the Toyota Thailand Open in the previous weeks.

Dechapol and Sapsiree also became the first mixed doubles pair to win three consecutive World Tour Super 1000 crown.

“We’re very happy to win today and very proud that we won three titles in a row,” said Sapsiree after the pair avenged their defeat to the Korean duo in the group stage on Thursday.

“We also would like to thank the organizers for hosting three wonderful tournaments. Everyone worked so hard and took care of the athletes so well these past weeks,” added Dechapol.

The pair took home the $126,000 (3.8 million baht) winner’s cheque.

Port FC wins over Chiangrai United

Meanwhile, Port F.C. claimed a 2-1 victory over defending champions Chiangrai United in a rescheduled Thai League 1 nail-biter on Sunday night. Chiangrai United struck within the opening five minutes of the match with Chaiyawat Buran finding the net.

The blow served as an early wake-up call for Port and they quickly moved up a gear.

The visitors wrested control of the midfield in the first half and enjoyed most of the possession but couldn’t create the openings needed to get on level terms with the Beetles.

Port’s hope for salvaging any point from game were wearing thin when Nattawaut delivered the leveller with 10 minutes to go before Nurul produced the winner on a clever Yannick Boli pass during the five-minute injury time.

Despite Port’s victory, league leaders BG Pathum United enjoy a massive seven-point advantage at the top.

Port remained in second place with 37 points from 16 matches. Chiang Rai, who have a game in hand, stayed put in fifth place with 26 points.

Thai LeagThai Leagues 1 and 2 will mark a full return to action over this weekend with all 16 teams taking field for the first time since the matches in the top two flights were halted early last month due a fresh outbreak of deadly Covid-19 virus in the country.

Chiang Rai will be in action again on Saturday, visiting Trat, while Port will host Sukhothai.