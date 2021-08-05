Thailand’s Boxing Star Sudaporn Wins Bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Thailand’s women’s lightweight boxing star Sudaporn Seesondee has won a bronze medal after losing in a split decision at the Tokyo Olympics. Women’s Boxing star Sudaporn lost to Ireland’s Kellie Harrington 2-3 in their women’s 60kg semi-final.

Both Sudaporn and Harrington fought a cautious first round, which was scored to Harrington. Sudaporn stepped up the tempo in the second round, but lost that too.

Sudaporn fought with confidence in the final round. hoping to impress the panel of judges, but Harrington edged her 3-2. The loss ended her Olympics campaign and will return to Thailand with a bronze medal.





After the fight Harrington said that her patience was the key to victory: “It was a close fight. I knew it was going to be a chess match. I fought her in 2018 in the world final. It was tricky then, it was a chess match then, and it was a chess match today. She didn’t want to give anything, I didn’t want to give anything, but eventually someone had to.

“She did her best,” the Thailand Boxing Association posted a Facebook message. “Thank you for your efforts and determination to bring happiness to all Thais.”

Sudaporn is the first Thai woman boxer to win an Olympics medal.

Sudaporn, 29, also lost 2-3 to the 31-year-old Dubliner in the 2018 world championship final.

Under the National Sports Development’s bonus scheme, Sudaporn will receive 4.8 million baht for winning the Bronze Medal.

Meanwhile, Beatriz Ferreira is now all that stands between Harrington and an Olympic gold in the women’s lightweight boxing final (Sunday morning, 6am Irish time). She defeated Finnish fighter Mira Potkonen in the second semi-final.







