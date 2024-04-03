Carson Wentz Finds Another Position As a Backup Quarterback

(CTN News) – Multiple reports indicate that Carson Wentz, the former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, has agreed to join the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal.

In the first report on the signing, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report broke the story.

Wentz will be joining his fifth team since the 2020 season, when he was the starting quarterback for the Eagles. He has since played for the Colts, the Commanders, the Rams, and now is heading to Kansas City to play for Andy Reid and to serve as a backup to Patrick Mahomes.

A career that once seemed promising for Carson Wentz is celebrating its 31st anniversary.

In the 2016 draft, the Eagles selected Wentz with the second overall pick. During his second season, Carson Wentz was the best player in the league until he tore his ACL and watched as his backup, Nick Foles, led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl victory.

After a few ups and downs in the following two seasons, Carson Wentz still signed a four-year, $128 million contract that would keep him in Philadelphia until the end of the 2024 season. However, after Wentz was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts during the final stretch of the 2020 season, the Eagles ultimately agreed to trade him to the Colts.

During his time with the Colts too, Wentz had some bright spots, but he was ultimately traded to the Commanders after one season in Indianapolis. After one season in Washington, he was released. As a backup to Matthew Stafford, Wentz signed a contract with the Rams last November.

The following is a brief summary of Carson Wentz three seasons with the Eagles:

2021 with IND: 17 games, 9-8, 322/516 (62.4%), 27 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 94.6 passer rating

2022 with WAS: 9 games, 2-5, 172/276 (62.3%), 11 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 80.2 rating

2 games, 1-0, 17/24 (70.8%), 2 TDs, 1 INT, 99.8 rating in 2023 with LAR

I began playing for the Rams in Week 18 against the 49ers, when both teams rested their starters.

As a Pro Bowler in his second NFL season, Carson Wentz once appeared to have a very bright future, but he is now over 30 and seems to have reached the point in his career where he is a backup. However, having the opportunity to play for a team that has won back-to-back Super Bowls and behind Mahomes is a pretty ideal scenario.

He has now been away from the Eagles for several years. In 2022, Hurts became the new franchise quarterback for Philadelphia and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.

In 2024, the Eagles are not scheduled to face Wentz’s Chiefs.

