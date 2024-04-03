Connect with us

Sports

Carson Wentz Finds Another Position As a Backup Quarterback
Advertisement

Sports

Defeating Duke, NC State Advances To The Men's Final Four

Sports

Babar Azam Reappoints as Pakistan’s white-ball Captain: PCB

Fifa World Cup

Japan Awarded 3-0 Victory as North Korea Forfeits World Cup Qualifier

Sports

Kim Mulkey Doesn't Want To Read Her Career Profile In The Washington Post

Sports

Barnes' Brace Caps Newcastle's Comeback Victory Over West Ham

Sports

Braves Beat Phillies 9-3 In Eighth Inning To Begin Defense Of NL East Title

Sports

UConn Announces New Programs, Facilities, And Campus Expansions In Hartford 

Sports

Opening Day Saw The Yankees Defeat The Astros In A Thrilling Comeback

Gaming Sports

Cricket Betting on 1xBet: A Deep Dive into Odds and Markets

Sports

Panthers Sign Jadeveon Clowney To a 2-Year, $20 Million Deal

Sports

Sale Of Minnesota Timberwolves To Alex Rodriguez And Marc Lore Fails

Sports

Free Agent Dak Prescott's Top 7 Landing Spots In 2025: Dallas Cowboys

Sports

Shohei Ohtani Says He Never Bets On Sports, But Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Lied

Sports

Donte DiVincenzo Hits Record 11 Tries As Knicks Beat Pistons

Sports

In Response To NFLPA Objections, The NFL Bans 'Hip-Drop' Tackles

Sports

Lakers Defeat Pacers 150-145 Behind Anthony Davis' 36 Points

Sports

Duke Rallies From 16-Point Deficit To Beat Ohio State 75-63 Thanks To Richardson

Sports

Barcelona's Joao Cancelo Rips Manchester City, Pep Guardiola For Being Ungrateful

Sports

3-Seed UConn Women's Basketball Beats 14-Seed Jackson State 86-64

Sports

Carson Wentz Finds Another Position As a Backup Quarterback

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Carson Wentz Finds Another Position As a Backup Quarterback

(CTN News) – Multiple reports indicate that Carson Wentz, the former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, has agreed to join the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal.

In the first report on the signing, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report broke the story.

Wentz will be joining his fifth team since the 2020 season, when he was the starting quarterback for the Eagles. He has since played for the Colts, the Commanders, the Rams, and now is heading to Kansas City to play for Andy Reid and to serve as a backup to Patrick Mahomes.

A career that once seemed promising for Carson Wentz is celebrating its 31st anniversary.

In the 2016 draft, the Eagles selected Wentz with the second overall pick. During his second season, Carson Wentz was the best player in the league until he tore his ACL and watched as his backup, Nick Foles, led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl victory.

After a few ups and downs in the following two seasons, Carson Wentz still signed a four-year, $128 million contract that would keep him in Philadelphia until the end of the 2024 season. However, after Wentz was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts during the final stretch of the 2020 season, the Eagles ultimately agreed to trade him to the Colts.

During his time with the Colts too, Wentz had some bright spots, but he was ultimately traded to the Commanders after one season in Indianapolis. After one season in Washington, he was released. As a backup to Matthew Stafford, Wentz signed a contract with the Rams last November.

The following is a brief summary of Carson Wentz three seasons with the Eagles:

2021 with IND: 17 games, 9-8, 322/516 (62.4%), 27 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 94.6 passer rating

2022 with WAS: 9 games, 2-5, 172/276 (62.3%), 11 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 80.2 rating

2 games, 1-0, 17/24 (70.8%), 2 TDs, 1 INT, 99.8 rating in 2023 with LAR

I began playing for the Rams in Week 18 against the 49ers, when both teams rested their starters.

As a Pro Bowler in his second NFL season, Carson Wentz once appeared to have a very bright future, but he is now over 30 and seems to have reached the point in his career where he is a backup. However, having the opportunity to play for a team that has won back-to-back Super Bowls and behind Mahomes is a pretty ideal scenario.

He has now been away from the Eagles for several years. In 2022, Hurts became the new franchise quarterback for Philadelphia and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.

In 2024, the Eagles are not scheduled to face Wentz’s Chiefs.

SEE ALSO:

Defeating Duke, NC State Advances To The Men’s Final Four

Babar Azam Reappoints as Pakistan’s white-ball Captain: PCB

Japan Awarded 3-0 Victory as North Korea Forfeits World Cup Qualifier
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies