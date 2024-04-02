Connect with us

Sports

Defeating Duke, NC State Advances To The Men's Final Four
Advertisement

Sports

Babar Azam Reappoints as Pakistan’s white-ball Captain: PCB

Fifa World Cup

Japan Awarded 3-0 Victory as North Korea Forfeits World Cup Qualifier

Sports

Kim Mulkey Doesn't Want To Read Her Career Profile In The Washington Post

Sports

Barnes' Brace Caps Newcastle's Comeback Victory Over West Ham

Sports

Braves Beat Phillies 9-3 In Eighth Inning To Begin Defense Of NL East Title

Sports

UConn Announces New Programs, Facilities, And Campus Expansions In Hartford 

Sports

Opening Day Saw The Yankees Defeat The Astros In A Thrilling Comeback

Gaming Sports

Cricket Betting on 1xBet: A Deep Dive into Odds and Markets

Sports

Panthers Sign Jadeveon Clowney To a 2-Year, $20 Million Deal

Sports

Sale Of Minnesota Timberwolves To Alex Rodriguez And Marc Lore Fails

Sports

Free Agent Dak Prescott's Top 7 Landing Spots In 2025: Dallas Cowboys

Sports

Shohei Ohtani Says He Never Bets On Sports, But Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Lied

Sports

Donte DiVincenzo Hits Record 11 Tries As Knicks Beat Pistons

Sports

In Response To NFLPA Objections, The NFL Bans 'Hip-Drop' Tackles

Sports

Lakers Defeat Pacers 150-145 Behind Anthony Davis' 36 Points

Sports

Duke Rallies From 16-Point Deficit To Beat Ohio State 75-63 Thanks To Richardson

Sports

Barcelona's Joao Cancelo Rips Manchester City, Pep Guardiola For Being Ungrateful

Sports

3-Seed UConn Women's Basketball Beats 14-Seed Jackson State 86-64

Sports

Pacers Beat Warriors 123-111 Behind Haliburton And Siakam

Sports

Defeating Duke, NC State Advances To The Men’s Final Four

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Defeating Duke, NC State Advances To The Men's Final Four

(CTN News) – The 11th-seeded Wolfpack beat Atlantic Coast Conference rival Duke 76-64 on Sunday, with bruising big man DJ Burns Jr scoring 29 points and DJ Horne scoring 20.

First time NC State (26-14) has reached the national semifinals since Jim Valvano sprints around the court after winning the national championship with an upset over Houston in 1983.

Next weekend, these Wolfpack players will head to Glendale, Arizona, with a nine-game winning streak under their belts. To qualify for the NCAA Tournament, the team had to win five games in five days, including a quarterfinal win over Duke. This was after losing their last four regular season games.

Their first matchup will be against Zach Edey and Purdue, followed by the defending national champions, UConn, taking on Alabama.

As a result, fourth-seeded Duke (27-9), who had defeated top seed Houston in the Sweet 16 two nights earlier, failed to reach their second Final Four in three seasons.

With eight minutes left in the game, Kevin Keatts was whistled for a technical foul. With a double-digit lead, his team had a good chance of becoming the seventh double-digit seed to reach the Final Four since 1985.

For the technical Keatts received after officials ruled that Duke’s Kyle Filipowski missed a shot that went over the backboard and off the shot clock, Jared McCain made both free throws.

The replays showed that while Burns probably should have been called for a foul for making contact with Filipowski’s arm, the hand of Wolfpack forward 6’9″ and 275 pounds wasn’t close to the ball.

Michael O’Connell scored a three-pointer on a fast-break following a steal by Ben Middlebrooks. Burns made another nifty basket for a 53-42 advantage after a foul was called while the ball was in the air.

It was O’Connell who scored six points, but who ended up with 11 rebounds and six assists as well.

With 4:52 remaining, the Duke Blue Devils were already eight points behind when McCain fouled out, making all 11 of his free throws as a freshman. Jeremy Roach had 13 points and 7ft center Filipowski had 11 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with four minutes left in the game.

SEE ALSO:

Babar Azam Reappoints as Pakistan’s white-ball Captain: PCB

Japan Awarded 3-0 Victory as North Korea Forfeits World Cup Qualifier

Kim Mulkey Doesn’t Want To Read Her Career Profile In The Washington Post
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies